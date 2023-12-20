By Gaure Mdee

In the heart of Kenya's lush coastal region and nestled in the Shakahola Forest's dense foliage, a saga of fanaticism and the shock of mass deaths started taking shape in 2019.

Over the next four years, a tragedy of an unimaginable scale unfolded as hundreds of followers of the Good News International Ministries perished under the allegedly misguided leadership of a pastor, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie.

The Good News International Ministries, founded by Mackenzie in 2003, promised salvation and spiritual enlightenment to its adherents.

The pastor used his charisma to quickly amass a loyal following, particularly those seeking solace from poverty and hardship. His teachings — a blend of fundamentalism and apocalyptic prophecies — resonated with those seeking existential answers and a purpose in life.

As Mackenzie’s influence grew across Kenya, so did his grip on his followers. He reportedly instilled a sense of fear and dependency in them, gradually isolating them from the outside world and reinforcing his position as their sole authority.

Twisted vision

His teachings turned increasingly radical, prophesying an imminent end of the world and the need for his followers to be ready for their promised ascension to heaven.

In 2019, Mackenzie led a group of followers into the heart of Shakahola Forest, claiming they were embarking on a spiritual journey to prepare for the world's end. He set up a sprawling 800-acre centre that attracted more followers across Kenya. However, what began as a pilgrimage quickly turned into a deadly trap.

Unfolding tragedy

Under Mackenzie's instructions, his followers abstained from food and water, believing this would purify and prepare them for their ultimate journey.

Many, including children, succumbed to starvation and dehydration, their lives cut short under the guise of religious deliverance. The bodies were left to decompose in the forest or thrown into hastily dug graves.

The horror was compounded by the deliberate actions of Mackenzie and his associates: they actively prevented their followers from seeking outside help or escaping the deadly conditions.

They controlled access to food and water, hid the true extent of the tragedy from the world, and punished those who questioned their authority.

It was only in April 2023, when a man sought the police's help in finding his wife and daughter who had travelled to Shakahola, that the authorities stumbled on the grim reality.

The discovery of the mass graves sent shockwaves through Kenya and beyond, prompting a massive search-and-rescue operation.

429 bodies exhumed

The full extent of the tragedy unfolded as hundreds of bodies were unearthed, revealing the devastating consequences of Mackenzie's twisted beliefs.

Cornered, the pastor soon handed himself over to police. His wife and 16 other members of the cult were taken into custody, too. In May, terrorism charges were brought against Mackenzie.

Four months later, 429 bodies were exhumed from Shakahola forest. On October 19, a Kenyan Senate committee report indicated that ‘Voice in the Desert’, an Australian cult, had influenced Mackenzie and his group.

Govt looks ahead

Legal proceedings against Mackenzie and his associates are ongoing, with charges, including murder, incitement to suicide and child cruelty, being pressed against them.

He has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for operating a studio and producing films without a valid licence from the Kenya Film Classification Board.

The government has launched an investigation into the operations of Mackenzie’s cult and taken steps to prevent similar incidents by trying to address the underlying causes of the tragedy and strengthening regulations governing religious groups.

Support groups have been established to assist the Shakahola survivors and their families. Six hundred individuals are still missing, and 36 suspects are currently in custody.

A stark reminder

The tragedy that left a deep scar on Kenya has raised questions about religious extremism, cult manipulation and the vulnerability of marginalised communities.

Resembling the Jim Jones-orchestrated Jonestown mass murder-suicides in the US and the Ugandan Kanungu cult massacre, both of which jolted the world, Shakahola is a call to vigilance and a reminder of the importance of critical thinking and open-mindedness.

