Liberia tanker explosion victims buried in mass graves
More than 40 people died when a tanker carrying gas crashed and exploded in central Liberia.
The accident happened in the capital Monrovia on Wednesday. Photo: Liberian Observer / Others
December 29, 2023

Liberian authorities have conducted mass burials for victims of Wednesday’s gas tanker explosion.

The funerals were conducted in partnership with the Liberian National Red Cross Society.

More than 40 people died when a tanker truck exploded after crashing in central Liberia, the country's chief medical officer told local media.

“In our ongoing efforts, we’ve supplied body bags, collected the charred remains of ten casualties, and are closely collaborating with local authorities and the County Health Team to ensure a dignified and respectful burial for those who were killed in the fire,” said Gregory T. Blamoh, the Secretary General of the Red Cross.

The tanker carrying gasoline crashed and tipped into a ditch along a road in Totota, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the capital Monrovia on Wednesday.

Dr Francis Kateh told local broadcaster Super Bongese TV it was difficult to determine the number of victims because some had been reduced to ashes but he estimated that more than 40 people were killed in the incident.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
