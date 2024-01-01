AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South African anti-apartheid photographer dies
South Africa's veteran photojournalist Peter Magubane has died at the age of 91, his family has confirmed.
South African anti-apartheid photographer dies
Peter Magubane shot to fame during his days as an anti-apartheid photographer in South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
January 1, 2024

Peter Magubane, a South African photojournalist who chronicled decades of violence during the country's apartheid era including the Soweto student uprising of 1976, died on Monday aged 91, his family announced.

One of his most iconic images, from 1956, captured a young white girl sitting on a bench marked "Europeans Only", her black maid sitting behind her on the other side of the bench.

"He was very passionate about his work, everything else would stop when it comes to his work," his daughter Fikile told SABC television.

No cause of death was given, but the country's journalists' association said "he passed on today peacefully surrounded by his family."

Masterful storyteller

Magubane worked in the photography lab of the black urban culture magazine Drum before moving behind the camera, where he quickly focused on documenting the harsh reality of apartheid, and key moments in the struggle for equality.

During the Soweto uprising of 1976 he captured some of the most striking images of the student revolt and gained widespread fame.

"South Africa has lost a freedom fighter, a masterful storyteller and lensman... Peter Magubane fearlessly documented apartheid's injustices," Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa wrote on social media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us