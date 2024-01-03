Kenya's judiciary has faulted President William Ruto over his remarks that some "corrupt" judges were conspiring with "cartels" to frustrate the government through the court system.

Speaking at a function in the Central Kenya county of Nyandarua on Tuesday, Ruto said some politicians in the opposition, status quo "cartels" and judges had teamed up to block his administration's projects.

Some of the projects he highlighted include the 1.5% housing tax and a new health insurance policy that would see 2.75% of employees' salaries deducted for the state-managed medical scheme.

"Our judiciary, we respect you, but judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers must stop in Kenya… we will stop it, whatever it takes," Ruto said.

'Projects have stalled'

"Some two or three people went to court and bribed the judges. Now our plan as government has suffered a setback. Road projects, universal health coverage and housing have all stalled."

Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome has faulted the president over his remarks, saying that if he has an issue with any of the judges, there are legal channels to express his grievances.

"Declarations of corruption in public events and activities without corresponding procedural reporting mechanisms exposes an institution such as the judiciary to public suspicion and distrust," Koome said in a memo to judges and magistrates on Wednesday.

"When state or public officers threaten to defy court orders, the rule of law is imperiled, setting stage for anarchy to prevail in a nation."

Judicial independence

The chief justice said it was improper for the president to publicly speak on a matter which was active in court.

"If one is dissatisfied (with a judgement, his next course of action) is to appeal or seek review in a higher court," Koome said, vowing to protect the judiciary's independence.

Kenya's Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which is chaired by Koome, said in a separate statement that it had noted the president's remarks "with concern."

"The constitution places positive duties on the state to ensure respect for the law and adherence to the law by providing citizens with effective mechanisms for resolving disputes between themselves, and between them and the state," the JSC said on Wednesday.

New taxes

Ruto, who came to power in September 2022, has repeatedly come under criticism for introducing new taxes that have been criticised by many Kenyans, who deem them to be exorbitant.

Two taxes – the housing levy and the proposed health cover deductions – have been challenged in court, and their respective rulings are pending.

