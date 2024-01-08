French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned, the French presidency said on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.

Macron did not immediately name her successor.

The French president and his government have struggled to deal with more turbulent lawmakers to pass laws since losing their absolute majority in parliament shortly after Macron was re-elected for a second mandate in 2022.

The change in prime minister comes after a year marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the pension system and immigration laws.

Surging cost of living

It also comes just five months before European Parliament elections, with eurosceptics expected to make record gains at a time of widespread public discontent over surging living costs and the failure of European governments to curb migration flows.

Opinion polls show Macron's party is trailing far-right leader Marine Le Pen by around eight to ten points for the June EU election.

Speculation of a government reshuffle had been rife since Macron in December promised a new political initiative.

