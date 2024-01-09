By Job Samwel

Tired of always being victims of crime in one of the most dangerous locations in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, a group of elderly women have taken up karate lessons to acquire the necessary skills to protect themselves from attackers.

Korogocho is one of the city's densely populated informal settlements where robbery and assaults are commonly reported.

"We started this group in 2007 when we realised that elderly women were targeted by rapists and thieves," says Beatrice Nyariara, the leader of Shosho Jikinge group.

The youngest in the group is 60 years old while the oldest is 94 years old, she adds.

Tourist trainer

The idea of kicking and punching their way to safety started when a tourist visiting the area heard about the plight of elderly women and men in the area.

He vowed to train them on self-defence techniques and situational awareness to help them fend off attackers.

"He told us to form a group. He introduced us to his wife after several days who knew martial arts. She told us it was called Karate. She trained us for six months. The first two weeks we had a lot of pain because of the exercises. Our bodies are old. We almost gave up on it," said Nyariara.

They called their group Shosho Jikinge - a combination of words from the vernacular Kikuyu and Swahili languages that mean 'grandmother protect yourself'.

Practise kicks

A punching bag has helped them to perfect their kicks as they practise on how to hit attackers and then scream for help. The trainer taught them to target the lower part of the waist, between the legs, or on the nose while screaming for help.

The training also focused on identifying body parts to target in order to inflict the most pain on attackers.

Training sessions included learning how to scream out for help and running away from the scene.

“We come to train for two hours a day, four or five times a week. After that, each of us goes to find daily food to support our families. If there is anyone out there who also wants to help us in any way we will be grateful,” said Grace Ng'ang'a.

Word about the group's training quickly spread through the informal settlement and they said it installed fear on the minds of would-be attackers. Incidents of rape targeting the elderly have since decreased.

Drop in cases

“This group has helped us a lot. The exercises have given us strength. Theft and rape of the elderly have decreased.

"We have also gained the strength to cultivate fields and grow vegetables even at our age. We will even teach our grandchildren to protect themselves," said Rose Adhiambo.

The group has since diversified its activities to include having a savings plan that enabled them to start a business of making handmade bags and beaded jewelry .

“Every week, we give 20 Kenyan shillings ($0.13). This money has now enabled us to create these bags. At least we get something even if it’s a little. Also when one of us is sick or bereaved, we give something little from our savings to help them.” said Nyariara.

