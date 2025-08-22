Dr Mamadou Diop will never forget the sight of a grandmother in her sixties entering his clinic one day, clutching her grandson's arm as she navigated each step.

Her eyelids had turned inward, eyelashes scraping against her corneas with every blink.

"That moment when she told me, 'I can no longer see my grandchildren's faces', has stayed with me. Trachoma doesn't just take away vision; it strips you of dignity, independence and the joy of living," says Dr Diop, an ophthalmologist based in Senegal's rural Matam region.

Such heartbreaking stories about trachoma, a bacterial infection that causes irreversible blindness, used to be commonplace in Senegal for decades. Thankfully, the page has turned.

On July 15, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially validated that Senegal had eradicated trachoma as a public health problem, marking the end of what had been a scourge plaguing the West African nation since the early 1900s.

Senegal joins 24 other countries, including Benin, Ghana, Mali and Mauritania, that have eliminated trachoma.

Disease hotspots

Trachoma had struck roots in Senegal by the time surveys in the 1980s and 1990s confirmed it as the leading cause of preventable blindness.

The disease was endemic in remote, underserved communities where even basic necessities were hard to come by.

"This was a disease of poverty," explains Dr Ibrahima Sy, Senegal's minister of health and social action. "It thrived where clean water was scarce, enforcing hygiene was difficult, and healthcare was out of reach."

The turning point came in 1998, when Senegal joined the WHO Alliance for the Global Elimination of Trachoma.

The country launched a systematic campaign built around WHO's proven "SAFE" strategy, entailing surgery for advanced cases, antibiotics to halt transmission, promotion of facial cleanliness, and environmental improvements, including access to clean water and sanitation.

RELATED TRT Global - How Mauritania beat systemic blind spots to eliminate trachoma

Door-to-door drive

Over two decades, doctors in Senegal treated 2.8 million people across 24 districts, performed thousands of sight-saving surgeries, and distributed the antibiotic azithromycin through the International Trachoma Initiative.