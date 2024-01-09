BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigerian billionaire Dangote reclaims Africa's richest man crown
Aliko Dangote's fortune currently totals $10.5 billion, according to the latest list of the richest people in the world.
Aliko Dangote inaugurated Africa's biggest oil refinery in May 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
January 9, 2024

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has reclaimed his position as Africa's richest person barely a week after he was dethroned by South African billionaire Johann Rupert, according to Forbes magazine

Dangote fortune currently totals $10.5 billion, according to the latest list of the richest people in the world. He lost the top spot after his net worth reduced by $3.8 billion.

Rupert is the second richest in Africa with a net worth of $10 billion. He is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods firm.

Dangote previously held Forbes' title of the richest person in Africa for over 10 years. He has a stake in Dangote Cement and interests in oil refining. He opened Africa’s biggest oil refinery in Nigeria in Maythat has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels daily during optimal operations.

Forbes has been tracking the world’s billionaires since 1987.

Here is the list of top ten richest people in Africa:

  • Aliko Dangote - Nigeria, $10.5 billion

  • Johann Rupert & Family - South Africa, $10 billion

  • Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - South Africa, $8.3 billion

  • Nassef Sawiris - Egypt, $7.2 billion

  • Abdulsamad Rabiu - Nigeria, $6.3 billion

  • Nathan Kirsh - Eswatini, $5.9 billion

  • Issad Rebrab & Family - Algeria, $4.6 billion

  • Mohamed Mansour - Egypt, $3.6 billion

  • Naguib Sawiris - Egypt, $3.3 billion

  • Mike Adenuga - Nigeria, $3.2 billion

