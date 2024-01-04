South African billionaire Johann Rupert has dethroned Nigerian Aliko Dangote as the richest person in Africa.

Dangote's lost the top spot after his net worth reduced by $3.8 billion, according to the latest list of the richest people in the world released by Forbes magazine.

Rupert net worth soared to $10 billion in January 2024, per the Forbes list. He is followed by Dangote at $9.7 billion.

The South African billionaire, 73, is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods firm.

Forbes has been tracking the world’s billionaires since 1987.

Here is the list of top ten richest people in Africa:

Johann Rupert & Family - South Africa, $10.3 billion

Aliko Dangote - Nigeria, $9.5 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - South Africa, $8.3 billion

Nassef Sawiris - Egypt, $7.4 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu - Nigeria, $5.9 billion

Nathan Kirsh - Eswatini, $5.8 billion

Issad Rebrab & Family - Algeria, $4.6 billion

Mohamed Mansour - Egypt, $3.6 billion

Naguib Sawiris - Egypt, $3.3 billion

Mike Adenuga - Nigeria, $3.1 billion

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.