South African Rupert dethrones Dangote as Africa's richest man
Johann Rupert net worth soared to $10 billion in January 2024, per the Forbes list.
Aliko Dangote had been Africa's richest man for 12 years. Photo / Reuters
January 4, 2024

South African billionaire Johann Rupert has dethroned Nigerian Aliko Dangote as the richest person in Africa.

Dangote's lost the top spot after his net worth reduced by $3.8 billion, according to the latest list of the richest people in the world released by Forbes magazine.

Rupert net worth soared to $10 billion in January 2024, per the Forbes list. He is followed by Dangote at $9.7 billion.

The South African billionaire, 73, is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods firm.

Forbes has been tracking the world’s billionaires since 1987.

Here is the list of top ten richest people in Africa:

  • Johann Rupert & Family - South Africa, $10.3 billion

  • Aliko Dangote - Nigeria, $9.5 billion

  • Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - South Africa, $8.3 billion

  • Nassef Sawiris - Egypt, $7.4 billion

  • Abdulsamad Rabiu - Nigeria, $5.9 billion

  • Nathan Kirsh - Eswatini, $5.8 billion

  • Issad Rebrab & Family - Algeria, $4.6 billion

  • Mohamed Mansour - Egypt, $3.6 billion

  • Naguib Sawiris - Egypt, $3.3 billion

  • Mike Adenuga - Nigeria, $3.1 billion

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
