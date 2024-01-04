South African billionaire Johann Rupert has dethroned Nigerian Aliko Dangote as the richest person in Africa.
Dangote's lost the top spot after his net worth reduced by $3.8 billion, according to the latest list of the richest people in the world released by Forbes magazine.
Rupert net worth soared to $10 billion in January 2024, per the Forbes list. He is followed by Dangote at $9.7 billion.
The South African billionaire, 73, is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods firm.
Forbes has been tracking the world’s billionaires since 1987.
Here is the list of top ten richest people in Africa:
Johann Rupert & Family - South Africa, $10.3 billion
Aliko Dangote - Nigeria, $9.5 billion
Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - South Africa, $8.3 billion
Nassef Sawiris - Egypt, $7.4 billion
Abdulsamad Rabiu - Nigeria, $5.9 billion
Nathan Kirsh - Eswatini, $5.8 billion
Issad Rebrab & Family - Algeria, $4.6 billion
Mohamed Mansour - Egypt, $3.6 billion
Naguib Sawiris - Egypt, $3.3 billion
Mike Adenuga - Nigeria, $3.1 billion
