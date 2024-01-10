A Nigerian film that has just broken records and rewritten rules in the country's Nollywood film industry was the brainchild of an actress, director and producer who lost governorship elections held just nearly a year ago.

Funke Akindele was the running mate of Olajide Adediran, the Lagos state governorship candidate for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The pair finished a distant third in the March 2023 elections, but the actress later said it was a "learning curve" and had no regret for running for a public office.

Fast forward to January 2024 and her movie 'A Tribe called Judah' made history after grossing 1bn Naira ($1.1m) within 21 days of its premier in cinemas across Nigeria.

“To my great country Nigeria, this achievement is a testament to the fact that we all are achievers in our own right,” Akindele said in a video post on Instagram.

The achievement broke the previous record set by herself with her films Battle on Bukka Street (N668.4m) and Ommo Ghetto (N636.1m).

New generation

It attracted accolades from President Bola Tinubu and leading leaders in the West African country. They recognised her effort as part of a new generation of Nigerian filmmakers delighting African audiences.

“President Tinubu congratulates Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry,” a statement from the presidency said

“I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” the statement added.

Opposition leader Atiku Abubakar said the film “stands as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood."

"A Tribe Called Judah is not just a film, it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema," he said.

Another opposition politician Peter Obi, congratulated Akindele on her achievement, noting that Nollywood was one of the biggest exports of the country. He encouraged movie producers to continue telling stories that encourage integrity and productivity among Nigerians.

A Tribe Called Judah has received rave reviews. It is about the struggles of a single mother with five sons.

A career of hit movies

Akindele started making a name for herself in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood movie industry where she appeared in a 2008 movie Jenifa.

Jenifa not only won her awards but also made her popular in Nollywood . It was followed by another award winning movie, Omo Ghetto, which also won her acclaim.

She would later do a series with the comic character of Jenifa and also do a sequel to Omo Ghetto (‘Omo Ghetto: the Saga’).

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.