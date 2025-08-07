US President Donald Trump has said his administration will impose "a lot more" secondary sanctions on nations that continue purchasing Russian oil, hours after announcing new penalties on India.

"You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that China could be among the next countries targeted.

"Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen," Trump said when asked whether Beijing would face similar measures, referencing ongoing trade talks with China that he claimed are making progress.

Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports in response to what he described as New Delhi’s "continued resale and profiteering" from Russian crude oil.