WORLD
1 min read
Trump pledges 'a lot more' secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after India hit
US president says more countries could face tariffs for buying Russian oil, with China among potential targets
Trump pledges 'a lot more' secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after India hit
Trump vows 'a lot more' secondary sanctions after targeting India over Russian oil / AP
12 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will impose "a lot more" secondary sanctions on nations that continue purchasing Russian oil, hours after announcing new penalties on India.

"You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that China could be among the next countries targeted.

"Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen," Trump said when asked whether Beijing would face similar measures, referencing ongoing trade talks with China that he claimed are making progress.

Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports in response to what he described as New Delhi’s "continued resale and profiteering" from Russian crude oil.

Recommended

The tariffs are set to take effect in 21 days.

RELATEDTRT Global - In trade talks, Modi may not benefit from any diplomatic goodwill or personal rapport with Trump

The order also tasks Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with identifying any other nations "directly or indirectly" importing Russian oil.

The announcement comes one day after Trump said the US would "make that determination" on further sanctions following a visit to Moscow by special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with Russian officials.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions: South Africa's ANC accuses Trump administration of 'coercion'
M23 rebels killed at least 319 people in eastern DRC in July: UN
Ghana's defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash
Somali travellers face new ID rule for domestic flights
By Nuri Aden
Africa health summit: African countries move to wean themselves of foreign aid
By Staff Reporter
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states as rainy season peaks
Ethiopia names ambassador to Somalia as ties warm up after Türkiye mediation
‘Message of solidarity’: How Türkiye is helping Syria rebuild its war-ravaged energy sector
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Meta rolls out WhatsApp security tips after banning over 6.8 million scam-linked accounts
Nigeria seizes 1,600 endangered birds at main airport bound for Kuwait
Malawi, Zambia become first nations in US pilot project requiring $15,000 visa bonds
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Burundi's president names finance minister as new prime minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us