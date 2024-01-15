Madagascar introduced the new members of its government,10 days after the country’s prime minister was reappointed, at an official ceremony Sunday evening.

"Today marks the start of a new administrative era," President Andry Rajoelina said on X, where he was shown in a photo alongside the new members of the 27-member government, including seven women.

The announcement follows the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as prime minister on January 4.

The new ministers, 13 of whom are from the former government, have been "rigorously chosen" and took an oath for the good of the country and the Malagasy people, promising concrete results, according to Rajoelina.

They are "deserving and committed," he added.

Rajoelina was re-elected in the first round of the presidential elections held on Nov. 16. The day after his re-election, he invited his compatriots to apply to join the new government. He emphasized the need for "qualified" and "patriotic citizens.”

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.