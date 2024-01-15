AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Madagascar's Rajoelina forms new cabinet
Madagascar installed its new government on Sunday with re-elected President Andry Rajoelina stating that members were ‘rigorously chosen’.
Madagascar's Rajoelina forms new cabinet
New Malagasy government unveiled. Photo:  / Others
January 15, 2024

Madagascar introduced the new members of its government,10 days after the country’s prime minister was reappointed, at an official ceremony Sunday evening.

"Today marks the start of a new administrative era," President Andry Rajoelina said on X, where he was shown in a photo alongside the new members of the 27-member government, including seven women.

The announcement follows the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as prime minister on January 4.

The new ministers, 13 of whom are from the former government, have been "rigorously chosen" and took an oath for the good of the country and the Malagasy people, promising concrete results, according to Rajoelina.

They are "deserving and committed," he added.

Rajoelina was re-elected in the first round of the presidential elections held on Nov. 16. The day after his re-election, he invited his compatriots to apply to join the new government. He emphasized the need for "qualified" and "patriotic citizens.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us