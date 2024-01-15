Cameroon drew 1-1 against Guinea in the opening match of their Group C encounter at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday.

Guinea were the first to score in the 10th minute through forward Mohamed Bayo.

After the half-time break, Cameroon pulled level in the 51st minute through Toulouse forward Frank Magri.

Despite enjoying 70% of the ball possession, Cameroon failed to strike a winning goal against Guinea's solid defence.

Guinea's red card

Out of 13 shots at goal, only two were on target for Cameroon. Guinea, on the other hand, fired six shots at goal, with two being on target.

Guinea played the second half with 10 men after captain Francois Kamano was sent off in the 3rd minute of additional time before the half-time break over a nasty challenge.

Defending champions Senegal now lead Group C, with three points after beating The Gambia 3-0 in an early fixture on Monday.

Both Cameroon and Guinea have a point each, while The Gambia is yet to get any points.

Senegal test

Cameroon will play against Senegal on Friday, and thereafter against The Gambia on Tuesday.

Guinea, on the other hand, will play against The Gambia on Friday, and thereafter against Senegal on Tuesday.

Despite enduring a gruelling trip to Côte d'Ivoire, Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana did not feature for Cameroon in the Monday AFCON match.

