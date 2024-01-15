SPORTS
2 MIN READ
AFCON: Cameroon draw against 10-man Guinea
Cameroon drew 1-1 against Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage match on Monday.
AFCON: Cameroon draw against 10-man Guinea
Cameroon will play against AFCON defending champions Senegal on Friday, January 19, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 15, 2024

Cameroon drew 1-1 against Guinea in the opening match of their Group C encounter at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday.

Guinea were the first to score in the 10th minute through forward Mohamed Bayo.

After the half-time break, Cameroon pulled level in the 51st minute through Toulouse forward Frank Magri.

Despite enjoying 70% of the ball possession, Cameroon failed to strike a winning goal against Guinea's solid defence.

Guinea's red card

Out of 13 shots at goal, only two were on target for Cameroon. Guinea, on the other hand, fired six shots at goal, with two being on target.

Guinea played the second half with 10 men after captain Francois Kamano was sent off in the 3rd minute of additional time before the half-time break over a nasty challenge.

Defending champions Senegal now lead Group C, with three points after beating The Gambia 3-0 in an early fixture on Monday.

Both Cameroon and Guinea have a point each, while The Gambia is yet to get any points.

Senegal test

Cameroon will play against Senegal on Friday, and thereafter against The Gambia on Tuesday.

Guinea, on the other hand, will play against The Gambia on Friday, and thereafter against Senegal on Tuesday.

Despite enduring a gruelling trip to Côte d'Ivoire, Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana did not feature for Cameroon in the Monday AFCON match.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us