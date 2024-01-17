Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has said that a deadly explosion that rocked Ibadan in the country's southwestern state of Oyo on Tuesday was triggered by illegal mining.

Tinubu said in a statement on Wednesday that two people have been confirmed dead and 80 others injured in the blast.

"It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners," the president said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for this sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished," he added.

Relief measures

Tinubu said "several" buildings, vehicles, and "other properties" were destroyed by the blast. Reports indicate that at least 20 buildings were damaged.

"I call on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to this tragedy with alacrity," Tinubu said.

The president also ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the Oyo State government to offer comprehensive relief to the victims.

No arrests have been made in relation to the deadly explosion.

Explosives

Authorities suspect that explosive devices used by illegal miners caused the widespread destruction.

In Nigeria's mining regions, the use of explosives such as dynamites near residential areas is common.

Residents of Ibadan city said they heard a loud blast at around 8pm on Tuesday, causing confusion and panic among many people.

The areas affected include Eleyele, Ologuneru, Owalla, Ekerin, Isokan and Apete.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.