AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Illegal miners caused Ibadan explosion: Nigeria's Tinubu
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has said that illegal mining activities triggered a deadly blast in Ibadan, southwestern part of the country, on Tuesday.
Illegal miners caused Ibadan explosion: Nigeria's Tinubu
At least 20 buildings and several vehicles were damaged following an explosion in Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria, on January 16, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 17, 2024

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has said that a deadly explosion that rocked Ibadan in the country's southwestern state of Oyo on Tuesday was triggered by illegal mining.

Tinubu said in a statement on Wednesday that two people have been confirmed dead and 80 others injured in the blast.

"It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners," the president said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for this sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished," he added.

Relief measures

Tinubu said "several" buildings, vehicles, and "other properties" were destroyed by the blast. Reports indicate that at least 20 buildings were damaged.

"I call on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to this tragedy with alacrity," Tinubu said.

The president also ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the Oyo State government to offer comprehensive relief to the victims.

No arrests have been made in relation to the deadly explosion.

Explosives

Authorities suspect that explosive devices used by illegal miners caused the widespread destruction.

In Nigeria's mining regions, the use of explosives such as dynamites near residential areas is common.

Residents of Ibadan city said they heard a loud blast at around 8pm on Tuesday, causing confusion and panic among many people.

The areas affected include Eleyele, Ologuneru, Owalla, Ekerin, Isokan and Apete.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us