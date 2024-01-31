AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Five more countries join BRICS bloc, South Africa says
South Africa says five more countries, including Egypt, have joined the BRICS economic bloc.
Five more countries join BRICS bloc, South Africa says
BRICS economic bloc was founded in June 2006 in Russia. / Photo: AA    / Others
January 31, 2024

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran have confirmed membership in the BRICS club of emerging economies, South Africa said on Wednesday.

The five countries and Argentina were invited to join the bloc during a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August.

"On our handover of the BRICS chair to the Russian Federation… we announce the expansion as South Africa, we had Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE confirmed as full members of BRICS," Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told a press conference.

She added that Argentina, however, had decided not to proceed with its application to become a full member of the bloc.

Local currencies

Argentina was due to join BRICS on January 1. However, newly elected President Javier Milei announced on Friday that the country would not join the bloc, fulfilling his campaign promise to shift his country's foreign policy to seek closer ties with the West.

"The BRICS summit also agreed that finance ministers of BRICS countries, as well as reserve bank governors, should consider the use of local currencies for payment between ourselves and for the development of the international platforms of payment to really redress what we regard as a rather unfair and costly international payment system, which largely uses the dollar," Pandor said.

BRICS was founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. It added South Africa in 2010.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us