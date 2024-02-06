AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia's PM Abiy denies deaths from starvation amid food shortage
The prime minister acknowledges deaths due to illnesses associated with malnutrition.
Ethiopia's PM Abiy denies deaths from starvation amid food shortage
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said food aid had been sent to the worst affected areas. Photo / AA
February 6, 2024

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday denied that people were dying of hunger in the drought- and conflict-wracked country, which is grappling with a food crisis.

"There are no people dying due to hunger in Ethiopia," Abiy told the lower house of parliament, responding to lawmakers' questions.

He acknowledged, however, that "people may have died" due to illnesses associated with malnutrition.

Last month, the national ombudsman said nearly 400 people had died of hunger in the northern regions of Tigray and Amhara.

The head of the federal body which oversees good governance and respect for rule of law told reporters the deaths had occurred over the last six months.

Food aid

Abiy said the government had released more than $250 million for food aid in the affected regions.

"We can’t be blamed for ignoring drought and hunger," he said.

Ethiopia's Disaster Risk Management Commission and the Food Cluster warned last month that nearly four million people who mostly live in the drought-stricken states require urgent food assistance.

The worst affected areas by the ongoing drought include the Afar, Amhara, Tigray and Oromia regions and southern and southwest states.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us