Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday denied that people were dying of hunger in the drought- and conflict-wracked country, which is grappling with a food crisis.

"There are no people dying due to hunger in Ethiopia," Abiy told the lower house of parliament, responding to lawmakers' questions.

He acknowledged, however, that "people may have died" due to illnesses associated with malnutrition.

Last month, the national ombudsman said nearly 400 people had died of hunger in the northern regions of Tigray and Amhara.

The head of the federal body which oversees good governance and respect for rule of law told reporters the deaths had occurred over the last six months.

Food aid

Abiy said the government had released more than $250 million for food aid in the affected regions.

"We can’t be blamed for ignoring drought and hunger," he said.

Ethiopia's Disaster Risk Management Commission and the Food Cluster warned last month that nearly four million people who mostly live in the drought-stricken states require urgent food assistance.

The worst affected areas by the ongoing drought include the Afar, Amhara, Tigray and Oromia regions and southern and southwest states.

