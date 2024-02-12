SPORTS
Kenyan world marathon champion Kiptum dies
Kelvin Kiptum was arguably one of the world’s finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record, President William Ruto says.
Kiptum was 24 years old. Photo: Others / Others
February 12, 2024

Tributes are pouring in for Kenyan world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum who died in a car accident. President William Ruto described him as a ''star' and ''our future.''

Kiptum, 24, and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana died in a road accident in western Kenya, according to a statement by Peter Mulinge, the police commander for Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Mulinge told reporters that the fatal accident happened along the busy Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

Despite efforts by emergency responders, Kiptum and Hakizimana succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

'One of the world's finest'

"The car had three occupants. Two lost their lives on the spot, while the third occupant was rushed to the hospital for medical attention," Mulinge added. He said that authorities have launched an investigation to unravel the events leading to the incident.

President William Ruto has paid tribute to the ''hero'' who broke barriers to ''to secure a marathon record.''

The national athletics governing body, Athletics Kenya, expressed sorrow at the loss of Kiptum, mourning the untimely passing of the esteemed marathon talent along with his coach.

Shattering record

"Our condolences go out to their families and the entire athletics community during this difficult time," it said in a statement.

Kiptum, hailed as one of the most promising marathon talents of his generation, had captured the world's attention with his remarkable feats on the track.

He made history by shattering Eliud Kipchoge's world record, clocking 26.1 miles (42 kilometers) in an astounding two hours and 35 seconds during the Chicago Marathon last October.

