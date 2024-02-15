BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Uganda in talks with Tanzania to end oil import via Kenya
Uganda has long expressed dissatisfaction with a system under which Ugandan fuel companies buy 90% of their supplies through affiliated firms in Kenya.
Uganda has oil reserves but production has not started in earnest yet. Photo: Others / Others
February 15, 2024

Uganda is negotiating with Tanzania to import all of its oil products through Dar es Salaam, which would mean an end to imports via Kenya's Mombasa port, Uganda's energy minister told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

Uganda has been dissatisfied with the longstanding system under which Ugandan fuel companies buy 90% of their supplies through affiliated firms in Kenya.

President Yoweri Museveni has complained this exposes his country to supply disruptions and high pump prices.

In response, Uganda announced in November it would hand over exclusive rights for supply of all petroleum products to a unit of global energy trader Vitol.

Safe supply route

Uganda imported $1.6 billion worth of petroleum products in 2022, mostly originating from the Gulf. Uganda has oil reserves but production has not started in earnest yet.

The government planned for imports to still arrive via Kenya, but Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said the Kenyan government refused to grant the required licence.

"We are negotiating with the Tanzanian government. The technical teams are talking, and I will be meeting Her Excellency, the president on that," Nankabirwa said.

"We want to find a route that will keep us safe in terms of petroleum supplies."

Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Tanzanian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
