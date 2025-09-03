Türkiye has extended condolences to the people of Sudan after a deadly landslide in Sudan's Darfur region that buried an entire mountain village, killing hundreds of people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, according to a militia group which controls the area.

“"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and the devastation caused by the landslide," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan Luca Renda said that "the United Nations and our humanitarian partners are mobilising to provide support to the affected population".