Türkiye condoles with Sudan over landslide deaths
Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range.
People gather at the site of a landslide in the village of Tarasin in the Marrah mountains of central Darfur, Sudan. / AP
September 3, 2025

Türkiye has extended condolences to the people of Sudan after a deadly landslide in Sudan's Darfur region that buried an entire mountain village, killing hundreds of people.

“"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and the devastation caused by the landslide," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan Luca Renda said that "the United Nations and our humanitarian partners are mobilising to provide support to the affected population".

Landslide death toll

Citing sources on the ground, Renda said in a statement that the death toll from the landslide was believed to be between 300 and 1,000.

The African Union called on "all Sudanese stakeholders to silence the guns and unite in facilitating the swift and effective delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance".

On Monday, both the army-aligned government and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) called for humanitarian mobilisation in response to the disaster, but neither mentioned any potential ceasefire.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
