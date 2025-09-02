Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines' scheduled flights to Misrata, Libya's third largest city, resumed on Tuesday after a 10-year hiatus.

The flights, which were suspended in 2015 due to civil unrest in the country, resumed from Istanbul Airport.

Scheduled flights will be operated three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Passengers will be able to travel from Istanbul to Misrata until November 30 with tickets purchased by September 9 starting from $349 and from Misrata to Istanbul starting from $249.

'Historic brotherhood'

Türkiye's Ambassador to Tripoli Guven Begec, Libyan Transport Minister Muhammad Al-Shahoubi, Turkish Airlines Sales President Mahmut Yayla, and several other officials attended the ceremony held for the Turkish Airlines plane landing at Misrata International Airport.

Begec stated that the resumption of Misrata flights is a result of a historic brotherhood between the two countries.

"Our friendship, companionship, and comrade-in-arms are of a different nature. Special relations are expected to yield tangible results. The resumption of Turkish Airlines' Misrata flights is significant," the ambassador said.