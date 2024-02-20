SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Kenyan marathon star Kiptum's funeral date changed
President William Ruto is expected to attend the funeral that would be a "state function".
Kenyan marathon star Kiptum's funeral date changed
Kelvin Kiptum  was hailed as one of the most promising marathon talents of his generation. / Others
February 20, 2024

The funeral for Kenyan world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was killed in a car crash this month, has been brought forward to Friday, the country's athletics federation said.

Kiptum's death, just a few months after he smashed the world marathon record and before the Paris Olympics, shocked his home country and the world of athletics.

"Kelvin will be laid to rest on Friday, 23rd February, 2024 at his home in Chepkorio Village, Elgeyo Marakwet," Athletics Kenya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, officials had said he would be buried on February 24, with the government promising a "heroic farewell" to the young marathon star.

President's schedule

A Kenyan athletics official told AFP on Tuesday that the funeral would be a "state function" with President William Ruto attendance and was brought forward by a day because of his schedule.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car accident on February 11 near his home in Eldoret, the high-altitude training hub in the Rift Valley in western Kenya.

His Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana also died in the accident while a woman passenger was injured.

The young athlete had competed in only three marathons, and recorded three of the all-time fastest seven times for the event.

Olympics favourite

Kiptum ran the Chicago marathon in October in two hours and 35 seconds, shattering the previous record set by his Kenyan rival Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds.

He was the favourite to take gold at the Paris Olympics, where he was expected to go head to head with Kipchoge for the first time.

"The only way to honour my brother Kiptum is by winning the 2024 Olympic marathon and bringing the victory home," Kipchoge posted on X last week.

Kiptum was the latest in a number of Kenyan athletes to have lost their lives in recent years, and lawmakers have called for better support and protection for the country's sporting talent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us