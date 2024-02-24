By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

A hand bleeding without any real wounds; a mouth sewn with hair without being pricked are examples of illusions Gabonese make-up artist Dahlia sfx creatively achieves.

In her twenties, Dahlia sfx, her real name, Ngondo Tessa Clélia Tirolle, has already had the opportunity to demonstrate her talent for make-up in video clips for artists from her country, such as Nicole Amogho, a tradi-modern singer, and rappers like Styll Awax.

Dahlia developed her talent for special effects (FX) make-up as a self-taught artist after nurturing a passion for it from an early age.

''I specialised in fake injuries, body painting, and body art," the 24-year-old tells TRTAfrika.

It was back in 2020 that the make-up artist began to express her art after watching a film in which the FX make-up fascinated her.

Dahlia says she goes with her feelings when she makes her creations. Her brush and paint are enough to materialise whatever comes to mind.

Depending on the characters and scenes she's working on, Dahlia sfx's make-up and special effects sequences can last between 2 minutes and 1 hour.

''To be precise, I have two role models. One in Gabon is called Biligui de l'Or, who is much more in the traditional African vein. Alongside her, I also look at and appreciate the work of Makeuppbyruthie in the United States. She inspires and motivates me a lot," says Dahlia sfx.

Even though the artist, who holds a technical university bachelor's degree, has won over those around her with her make-up skills, she has no intention of making it her profession, or at least not her main source of income, in a Gabonese film industry that is still trying to structure itself and find its cruising speed.

Aware of her talent, Dahlia sfx says she is quite demanding when it comes to receiving requests. Clélia Tirolle's fees to date have ranged from CFA 30,000 to CFA 250,000.

Dahlia sfx, who tries to balance meeting the needs of clients in Libreville and Port-Gentil, the economic capital of her country, is keen to model others with whom she says she is ready to share her experience.

According to UNESCO, the film industry in Africa is on an upward slope, with Nigeria leading the way, producing an estimated 2,500 films per year.

