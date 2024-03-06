SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Turkish star Alperen Sengun breaks NBA record
Sengun played with 45 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals, becoming the youngest ever to do so at 21 years.
Turkish star Alperen Sengun breaks NBA record
Sengun is the youngest to break the record of over 45 points in a game. Photo:  Sengun / Others
March 6, 2024

Houston Rockets' Turkish star Alperen Sengun led his team to a 114-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs with a career-high 45 points on Wednesday in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Sengun played with 45 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals, while his teammates Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet contributed with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

"He was a beast," Green said about his teammate, "He was amazing, that's the Alpi I know."

Sengun became the fifth player, after Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, James Harden and John Drew, to total over 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 steals in an NBA game, and he also became the youngest to do so at 21 years and 224 days old.

He admitted he was extra motivated to play at his best against the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and said, "I didn’t play that good last game against him, I can say. I didn't see that many double teams today. They just left me one-on-one with Wemby, so I just did what I do."

The Rockets are in the 12th spot with 27 wins and 34 losses, while the Spurs are in the 15th spot with 13 wins and 49 losses in the Western Conference.

SOURCE:AA
