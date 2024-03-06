AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal to hold elections on March 24
The Senegalese government has set March 24, 2024 as the new election date after President Macky Sall delayed the polls over "political unrest."
Senegal's President Macky Sall, who has served two terms, will leave office on April 2, 2024. / Photo: AA
March 6, 2024

The Senegalese government has set March 24 as the new date for the country's delayed presidential election, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

President Macky Sall who faces term limits at the end of his second period in office, said in early February that he was postponing an election for ten months, just weeks before it was set to take place on February 25.

But Senegal's highest election authority, the Constitutional Council, rejected that move and ordered the government to set a new election date as soon as possible.

"The President of the Republic informed the Council of Ministers of the setting of the date of the presidential election for Sunday March 24, 2024," government spokesperson Abdou Karim Fofana said in the statement.

"The President of the Republic also informed the Prime Minister and ministers of the formation of a new Government."

Sidiki Kaba who was former justice minister, foreign minister and interior minister in the previous governments of Sall was appointed as the new prime minister, according to Senegalese public television RTS.

SOURCE:Reuters
