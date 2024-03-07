AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ghana's opposition leader names running mate
Ghana's opposition candidate John Mahama has picked ex-minister Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate in the December 2024 presidential election.
Ghana's opposition leader names running mate
John Mahama will run on a National Democratic Congress (NDC) party ticket in the 2024 Ghanaian presidential poll. / Photo: Reuters
March 7, 2024

Ghana's main opposition presidential candidate John Mahama has named a female former minister and academic as his vice presidential running mate for December's election.

It is the second time Mahama has chosen Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate in a conservative West African country, where women are sharply under-represented in politics.

"Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me," Mahama said in a party statement on Thursday.

The December election is shaping up to be a tight race between President Nana Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP)and Mahama's opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Economic crisis

Akufo-Addo steps down after two terms with Ghana emerging from its worst economic crisis in decades and the country in a $3 billion IMF loan programme.

Mahama's failed 2020 run with Opoku-Agyemang marked the first time a major political party had a woman vice presidential candidate.

As well as more gender diversity, former education minister Opoku-Agyemang is expected to bring campaign experience and strong support in swing central Ghana states, according to NDC insiders.

Management of the economy is expected to be a major campaign issue.

Ruling party's presidential candidate

Ruling NPP party has fielded current vice president and former deputy central bank director Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate.

The vice president will be the first northerner to run for the top office on the ticket of the NPP, a movement dominated by ethnic Akan, which analysts say will pose another challenge for Mahama, who also has a stronghold in the north of Ghana.

Ghana entered its worst economic turmoil in decades in 2022 as inflation surged to over 50%, forcing the gold, oil and cocoa producer to seek out the IMF relief programme and debt restructuring.

Ghana's debt load expanded and like other sub-Saharan African nations it struggled with the economic fallout from the global pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us