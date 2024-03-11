WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslims worldwide start Ramadan fast
Fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.
Muslims worldwide start Ramadan fast
Eve of the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in old Cairo. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 11, 2024

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on Monday with Muslims across the world observing annual obligatory fast from dawn to sunset.

After the new moon was sighted on Sunday, religious authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates announced that Ramadan begins on Monday.

Muslims in many other countries including Nigeria, Niger, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine and Iraq as well as in Sudan are also observing the fast from Monday.

However, in Jordan, Oman, Libya, Morocco and Iran, Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, as the new moon was not signed there on Sunday.

In Türkiye, the Religious Affairs Directorate relies on the sighting of the crescent new moon from anywhere in the world (ihtilaf-i metali) rather than its local sighting to determine both the start of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which directly follows Ramadan.

Gaza war

During Ramadan, Muslims normally abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex from dawn to sunset.

Throughout the fasting month, Muslims are urged to perform extra prayers, especially at night, recite the Quran, help the poor and refrain from committing misdeeds.

In his Ramadan message on Sunday evening, King Salman of Saudi Arabia noted that the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza would cast a shadow over the month of fasting and prayers.

He used the occasion to call for an end to the "heinous crimes" taking place in Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us