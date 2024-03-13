Wednesday, March 13, 2024

18:52 GMT — Protecting and aiding civilians must be "job number one" for Israel in war-battered Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We look to the government of Israel to make sure this is a priority," Blinken told reporters.

"Protecting civilians, getting people assistance they need, that has to be job number one, even as they do what is necessary to defend the country to deal with the threat posed by Hamas," Blinken told reporters.

18:48 GMT — Israel plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive

The Israeli military said it plans to direct a significant portion of the 1.4 million displaced Palestinians living in Gaza's southernmost town of Rafah toward "humanitarian islands" in the centre of the territory ahead of its planned offensive in the area.

The fate of the people in Rafah has been a major area of concern of Israel's allies — including the United States — and humanitarian groups, worried an offensive in the region densely crowded with so many displaced people would be a catastrophe.

Rafah is also Gaza's main entry point for desperately needed aid.

18:22 GMT — Israel targeting UNRWA centre in Gaza to have negative effect: UN

UN officials reacted with exasperation to Israel's shelling of a UNRWA distribution centre in southern Gaza, which medical sources said killed at least five people and injured several others, with one official saying the attack would have a "negative" effect.

"Devastating news for our colleagues in Gaza who have borne so much loss already, and for the families they were trying to help," UN Humanitarian Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths wrote on X.

"How are we to maintain aid operations when our teams and supplies are constantly under threat?"

18:14 GMT — Sisi says protecting Palestinian civilians in Rafah is Israel's responsibility

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said protecting civilians in Rafah was Israel's responsibility, reiterating his warning against an Israeli military operation to invade the Palestinian city.

At a news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who arrived Tuesday in Cairo, Sisi emphasised the "necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ending Israel's hostilities," as he urged Rutte to exert additional efforts.

Sisi noted that "Israel's actions in Gaza is a serious violation of international humanitarian law," and warned against Israel's plans for a ground operation in southern Gaza, which threatens the fate of 1.5 million displaced Palestinians.

17:54 GMT — Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators shut down terminal at major US airport

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have shut down part of the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the end of all US military assistance to Israel.

Protesters chanted the now-familiar refrain of "Free, free Palestine" while holding a banner that read, "Stop Arming Israel," as they blocked access to security gates inside the international terminal at SFO, according to a video that circulated on social media.

Protesters also appeared to be blocking traffic outside of the terminal's departures entrance, blocking all lanes of traffic while marching in a circle with Palestinian and other flags, according to another video from an X account called Critical Resistance.

17:24 GMT —People of Gaza are living in 'one waking nightmare' — UN chief

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said "the people of Gaza are living in one waking nightmare."

The UN chief met with civil society organisations as part of activities of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN where he said: "Conflicts raging around the world are catastrophic for women and girls."

Guterres highlighted the worldwide assault on women's rights, the narrowing of their spaces in society and threats faced by women's rights defenders. Referring to raging global conflicts, Guterres said at least two-thirds of those killed in Gaza are women and children.

"The people of Gaza are living in one waking nightmare," he said.

17:13 GMT — Gaza aid port plans 'sign of international weakness': Amnesty chief

Efforts to deliver aid to war-stricken Gaza by constructing a seaport or through air drops are a sign of international powerlessness to end the conflict, the head of Amnesty International said.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary general, said nobody was holding Israel to account over the delays to deliveries by land.

"The international community must be prepared to hold Israel to account... We're not holding the stick that will allow for those violations to stop," she said in Madrid.

"So the air drops, the construction of a port, are a sign of powerlessness and weakness on the part of the international community. Meanwhile, we continue to transfer weapons. That's really unacceptable."

16:43 GMT — Israeli army received coordinates of UNRWA's aid centre before targeting it: UN agency head

The Israeli army received the coordinates for the humanitarian aid distribution facility belonging to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Rafah, one day before targeting it, the head of the agency, Philippe Lazzarini, said.

"Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip with parties to the conflict. The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday," Lazzarini wrote on X.

"Today's attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centres in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine," he said.

"The UN, its personnel, premises and assets must be protected at all times. Since this war began, attacks against UN facilities, convoys and personnel have become commonplace in blatant disregard to international humanitarian law."

16:20 GMT — Italian court rejects extradition to Israel of Palestinian accused of 'terrorism'

An Italian court has rejected Israel's extradition request for a Palestinian man accused of being a member of a terrorist group.

Judges in the southern town of L'Aquila said they would not authorise the extradition of Anan Ya'eesh, 36, because he faces similar charges in Italy and that if extradited to Israel, he "could suffer cruel, inhuman or degrading treatments or, in any case, acts of violation of human rights," according to the decision published on Wednesday.

The court said it drew the latter conclusions from reports compiled by the NGOs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which it considered reliable.

15:36 GMT — Russia calls US idea to build pier off Gaza 'dances on bones'

Russia called US intentions to build a pier off Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid "dances on bones."

Responding to a question by Anadolu at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova questioned how serious can be initiatives on building infrastructure in a war-stricken region.

"These are dances on bones, mocking people, because now, when civilians are dying there every day, we need to talk about their destinies, and not about some illusory future projects that in the first place need peace to be implemented, otherwise we perfectly understand how all this will end.

"When a country does not even want to hear — I am now talking about the United States of America — about even formulating a call for a ceasefire, how can we treat initiatives to build civilian infrastructure where they do not want a ceasefire?" she questioned.

13:58 GMT — US pause on funding UN's main Palestinian relief agency may become permanent

US officials are preparing for a pause on funding the main UN agency for Palestinians to become permanent due to opposition in Congress, even as the Biden administration insists the aid group's humanitarian work is indispensable.

Bipartisan opposition in Congress to funding UNRWA makes it unlikely the US will resume regular donations anytime soon, even as countries such as Sweden and Canada have said they will restart their contributions.

A supplemental funding bill in the US Congress that includes military aid to Israel and Ukraine contains a provision that would block UNRWA from receiving funds if it becomes law. President Joe Biden's administration supports the bill.

13:50 GMT — Aid warehouse 'hit' in Gaza, wounding scores: UN agency

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said one of its aid warehouses in war-ravaged Gaza was "hit," wounding scores of people.

"We can confirm that an UNRWA warehouse/distribution centre in Rafah (southern Gaza) has been hit," agency spokeswoman Juliette Touma told AFP, adding there were "scores injured".

"We do not yet have more information on what exactly happened nor the number of UNRWA staff impacted," she said. "UNRWA uses this facility to distribute much-needed food and other lifesaving items to displaced people in southern Gaza."

12:52 GMT — Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank

Violent clashes overnight have left multiple Palestinians dead in the occupied West Bank, with another two Palestinians killed during confrontations with Israeli forces, bringing the overall toll to six over the past 24 hours.

Israeli police say a Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people at a checkpoint near occupied East Jerusalem before being shot.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 427 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, mostly during confrontations with Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

12:51 GMT — Hamas fighter killed in Israel strike in Lebanon

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said one of its members was killed in an Israeli strike in south Lebanon that state media said killed two people.

Hamas said the man killed in the strike was Hadi Mustafa, a member of its armed wing in Lebanon from the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh, close to the coastal city of Tyre.

12:18 GMT — Maritime aid route for Gaza inadequate: Palestinian officials

The Palestinian government in Gaza said sending an aid ship from Greek-administered Southern Cyprus to the besieged territory was an inadequate response to the needs of its 2.4 million people.

"According to what was announced, the ship's cargo does not exceed that of one or two trucks, and it will take days to arrive," Salama Marouf, spokesperson for the government press office, said in a statement.

He said some logistical questions about the operation were unanswered and raised concerns about Israeli inspections. "It is still unknown where it will dock and how it will reach the shores of Gaza."

12:00 GMT —Aid drops, maritime corridor for Gaza not a solution — Türkiye

Türkiye views the air drop of humanitarian aid to Gaza and a plan to deliver aid via a maritime route as positive developments, but thinks they fall short of resolving the core problem, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Ankara has been very critical of Israel for its attacks on Gaza and backed steps to try its leadership at the World Court for genocide.

It has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, sent thousands of tonnes of aid and urged the West to exert pressure on Israel for increased aid flows.

12:52 GMT — Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank

Violent clashes overnight have left multiple Palestinians dead in the occupied West Bank, with another two Palestinians killed during confrontations with Israeli forces, bringing the overall toll to six over the past 24 hours.

Israeli police say a Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people at a checkpoint near Jerusalem before being shot.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 427 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, mostly during confrontations with Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

12:51 GMT — Hamas fighter killed in Israel strike in Lebanon

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said one of its members was killed in an Israeli strike in south Lebanon that state media said killed two people.

Hamas said the man killed in the strike was Hadi Mustafa, a member of its armed wing in Lebanon from the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh, close to the coastal city of Tyre.

12:18 GMT — Maritime aid route for Gaza inadequate: Palestinian officials

The Palestinian government in Gaza said sending an aid ship from Greek-administered Southern Cyprus to the besieged territory was an inadequate response to the needs of its 2.4 million people.

"According to what was announced, the ship's cargo does not exceed that of one or two trucks, and it will take days to arrive," Salama Marouf, spokesperson for the government press office, said in a statement.

He said some logistical questions about the operation were unanswered and raised concerns about Israeli inspections. "It is still unknown where it will dock and how it will reach the shores of Gaza."

11:51 GMT — Split in Israel coalition points to return of politics as normal

A political coalition in Israel's war cabinet formed around former defence minister Benny Gantz has broken up, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu five months into the Gaza war.

Gideon Saar, a former justice minister who left Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party to join forces with Gantz, unexpectedly announced late on Tuesday that he was ending the partnership and establishing a separate centre-right bloc in parliament.

After months in which the normal rules of politics were suspended, the split was widely seen as an early sign of positioning ahead of a possible election in the coming months, well before the due date in October 2026.

10:24 GMT — Death toll from Israeli war on Gaza rises to 31,272

Palestine's Health Ministry in Gaza has stated that Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours have killed 88 Palestinians and injured 135 others in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel's new wave of attacks brings the death toll to 31,272 Palestinians and 73,024 injured since the beginning of Israel's military onslaught on Gaza on October 7.

The situation continues to deteriorate as Israel has sealed the coastal enclave, leaving Gaza to starve.

10:16 GMT — Palestinian minor shot dead in alleged knife attack in West Bank

A Palestinian minor was shot dead by Israeli forces in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

The minor was killed near a military checkpoint west of Beit Jala town, south of occupied East Jerusalem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper identified the child as Muhammed Abu Hamed, 15, from the Palestinian village of Al Khader.

10:03 GMT —Ethnic cleansing in Gaza must stop now, Malaysian premier says

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on Western countries to put an end to their “hypocrisy” and take active steps to stop Israel’s “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu during his visit to Germany, Ibrahim said he had constructive talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on bilateral ties, as well as international issues.

“We had good discussions. I thank them for calling a ceasefire and humanitarian aid,” the premier said and pointed out that many countries expect Western powers to take more active steps to end the atrocities in Gaza.

“I made it very clear, stop the hypocrisy of the West. Because the problem is not the 7th of October. The problem is the whole treatment, and colonialism, and apartheid, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, that must stop now,” Ibrahim said.

08:50 GMT — Aid trucks enter Gaza from Israel for first time since war began

Six aid trucks crossed from Israel directly into northern Gaza as part of a pilot project for ensuring the delivery of supplies into the area, the Israeli army announced.

According to the army, six World Food Programme (WFP) aid trucks "entered the northern Gaza Strip via the '96th' gate on the security fence" late Tuesday.

The army said it was done as part of a pilot, noting the trucks had been inspected at Kerem Shalom beforehand.

08:25 GMT — Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills both passengers

An Israeli drone strike on a car outside the Palestinian camp of Rashidieh outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Wednesday killed both passengers inside, three security sources in Lebanon toldReuters.

07:52 GMT — Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to a local medical source.

Four other people were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of Palestinians outside a hospital in the city, the source said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early Wednesday, triggering clashes with angry residents. Sounds of gunfire were heard inside the camp.

06:40 GMT — Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of Israeli ambassador's residence in Washington

A pro-Palestine protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was held in front of the Israeli ambassador's residence in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners reading “Free Palestine,” and “End All US Funding of Israeli Apartheid.”

They also chanted slogans, including "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

06:13 GMT — Four US ships depart for mission to build temporary Gaza pier

Four US Army vessels have departed from a military base in the state of Virginia with soldiers and equipment to build a temporary port on Gaza’s coast for humanitarian aid deliveries, said a Pentagon spokesman.

"Today, the Department of Defense deployed four US Army vessels from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of humanitarian assistance operations in Gaza and the mission to build a temporary pier," Major General Pat Ryder said at a news conference.

Ryder said the USAV SP4 Lames A. Loux, USAV Monterrey, USAV Matamoros and USAV Wilson Wharf from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) all departed earlier Tuesday carrying the equipment and supplies needed to support the mission.

05:30 CENTCOM says Houthis fired ballistic missile at US warship in Red Sea

The US Central Command [CENTCOM] has announced that Yemen’s Houthi group fired a close-range ballistic missile from areas it controls in Yemen toward the destroyer USS Laboon in the Red Sea.

"United States Central Command and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The vessel was not impacted by the missile and no injuries or damage were reported, according to CENTCOM.

04:34 GMT — Ireland says blocking aid to Gaza must be stopped

Ireland's president HAS said that the international community must not be distracted or avert its gaze from the situation in the Gaza as he called for an immediate halt to the blocking of food and aid deliveries to the enclave.

"As the world watches Gaza descend yet deeper towards famine and ever greater loss of life, it is vital that every country in the world n ow does all in its power to ensure that a humanitarian disaster in its most extreme sense is avoided," Michael Higgins said in a statement.

Higgins also said that essential medicines and fuel must be provided to what is left of the hospitals in the besieged enclave.

03:40 GMT — NGOs to sue Denmark to end arms exports to Israel

A group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have announced that they will sue Denmark in an effort to end the country's arms exports to Israel, citing concerns that its weapons and military equipment are being used to commit serious crimes against civilians in Gaza.

Amnesty International Denmark, Oxfam Denmark, MS Action Aid and the Palestinian human rights organisation Al-Haq in a joint statement said they will file a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Danish National Police within the next three weeks.

Denmark violates international rules on arms trade and risks becoming complicit in violations of international humanitarian law — "including war crimes – and a plausible genocide," according to Amnesty.

03:00 GMT — EU foreign policy chief says Israel using starvation as 'war arm'

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has told the UN Security Council that "starvation is being used as a war arm" by Israel.

"This humanitarian crisis... is manmade," he said, noting that "the natural way of providing support through roads is being closed, artificially closed."

"It is not a flood, it is not an earthquake. It is a man-made humanitarian disaster," Borrell told reporters at the UN, adding the EU is increasing its humanitarian assistance.

For our live updates from Tuesday, March 12, click here.