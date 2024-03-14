Thursday, March 14, 2014

18:58 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that his government has not yet received a "real response" from Palestinian resistance group Hamas regarding a prisoner exchange deal.

"Until this moment, we have not received a real response from Hamas regarding a prisoner exchange deal that includes your sons," Netanyahu addressed the families of hostages held in Gaza at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"What has actually changed is the Qatari pressure on Hamas, which I have been pushing," he claimed.

There has been no comment from Doha on Netanyahu's claims. Last week, talks in Cairo did not yield any tangible results toward reaching an agreement for a prisoner exchange within the framework of a temporary ceasefire.

18:15 GMT — Abbas appoints new PM of Palestinian Authority

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to reform the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where they are based.

The new prime minister was assigned to lead the relief and rebuilding of Gaza, and reform the institutions of the Palestinian Authority, WAFA added.

Mustafa replaces former Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayeh who, along with his government, resigned in February.

18:08 GMT — Over 25M tonnes of debris generated from destruction in Gaza: UN

The UN noted the need for rebuilding efforts in Gaza once the conflict ends. It warned that it would take years to clear the debris.

"Humanitarian partners warn that it will take years to clear nearly 23 million metric tonnes (25 million tonnes) of debris generated by the destruction of residential units and other properties across the Gaza Strip, and to clear up unexploded ordnance contamination," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said a news conference.

"Mine action partners are carrying out some assessments of explosive threats and educating the public about the risks," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

"Larger-scale assessments are urgently required, but response efforts have been hampered by restrictions on the import of humanitarian mine action supplies and authorisation requirements on the deployment of specialised personnel.”

18:05 GMT — Israeli real estate sales event in New York City synagogue cancelled

An Israeli sales event planned at a synagogue in New York City to sell Palestinian real estate in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, was cancelled following protests, according to a report.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the event at the Khal Bnei Avrohom Yaakov Synagogue in Brooklyn was called off for "security concerns."

Pro-Palestinian groups, which previously protested similar sales events, hailed the cancellation as a "victory."

17:32 GMT — Palestine condemns Israel for installing iron barriers at 3 gates leading to Al Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel for installing iron barriers at three gates leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the ministry said the Israeli move is an attempt to change the historic, legal, and political reality of Al Aqsa Mosque.

It considered installing the iron barriers as a flagrant violation of international law and Israel's obligations as the occupying power towards places of worship.

17:06 GMT — 'No exchange of fire' before Israel shelled media in Lebanon —UN

A UN investigation found there was "no exchange of fire" before an Israeli tank shelled journalists in Lebanon in October, killing one and wounding six, its report seen by AFP showed.

The investigation by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) concluded that the shelling of "clearly identifiable journalists" violated both international law and the UN Security Council resolution which ended the devastating 2006 war in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

Two Israeli shells hit the group in quick succession as they were working near the border village of Alma al Shaab on October 13, killing Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, 37, and wounding two other Reuters journalists, two from broadcaster Al Jazeera and two from AFP.

AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded and later had a leg amputated.

17:00 GMT — Israel not 'banana republic' after US senator's call for new election: Likud

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party rejected US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for new elections in Israel, saying Israel was "not a banana republic" and claiming that Netanyahu's policy had wide public support.

"Contrary to Schumer's words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza," the Likud statement said.

"Senator Schumer is expected to respect Israel's elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, and even more so in wartime."

16:41 GMT — France won't probe French-origin soldiers in Israeli army

France will refrain from conducting investigations into French-origin soldiers serving in the Israeli army, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said.

Responding to inquiries regarding potential investigations into the actions of French-Israeli citizens who have enlisted in the Israeli military, Lemoine underscored the principle of dual citizenship, emphasising the notion of dual loyalty.

"You know that dual citizenship implies dual loyalty, so, we will not investigate what French-Israeli citizens do regarding their military obligations in Israel," he told journalists at a news conference.

16:03 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah, Israel exchange cross-border attacks

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces traded cross-border attacks amid growing tensions between the two sides.

Hezbollah said its fighters struck with missiles Israeli sites of Rweisat al Alam and Samaka in Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, resulting in direct hits.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Artillery shelling was also reported in the border towns of Tair Harfa and Ain al Zarqa.

15:48 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters block New York Times headquarters, distribution centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked the entrances of the New York Times' distribution centre before descending on the newspaper's Manhattan headquarters in New York City.

Video of the demonstration at the newspaper's Queens distribution centre that circulated on social media showed about a dozen demonstrators blocking roadways with at least one truck appearing to dump large rocks and other debris on the road.

Other debris, including a desk and chairs, were set up along the roadway.

"Consent for genocide is manufactured here," read one sign that could be seen as a distribution truck blared its horn in the early morning hours. "Will you write about this?" asked another sign.

15:25 GMT — US sanctions 3 Israeli extremist settlers, 2 outposts in occupied West Bank

The US announced new sanctions against three extremist settlers and two outposts that are subverting the stability in the occupied West Bank.

"​​​​​​​Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank by imposing sanctions on three Israeli individuals and two associated entities involved in undermining stability in the West Bank," State Department spokespeson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"There is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion,"​​​​​​​ he said.

15:14 GMT — European Parliament calls on Israel to open all border crossings for humanitarian aid to Gaza

European Parliament members called on Israel to immediately open all border crossings and facilitate the passage of convoys for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

In a call adopted by a vote of 372 in favour, 44 against, and 120 abstentions in the General Assembly, the members expressed "deep concern" over the humanitarian situation, including the "catastrophic" level of hunger in Gaza.

Calling on Israel to open all border crossings and facilitate the passage of convoys for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, they emphasised the "urgent need for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" in the region.

15:03 GMT — Israel needs 'significant course corrections' for peace: Schumer

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Israel must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

In a Senate speech he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel" after October 7, 2023.

Democrat Schumer, long a strong supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish elected US official, also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the ongoing conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages and get aid into Gaza.

14:52 GMT — Australia 'cancels' visas to fleeing Palestinians, triggers outcry

The Australian government has been accused of cancelling visas to fleeing Palestinians from Gaza, who have been under Israeli attacks for five months.

According to Palestine-Australia Relief and Action (PARA), a community-based group that helps Palestinian migrants and refugees, there are "multiple instances" where family members have their visas "cancelled en route to Australia."

Expressing anger and frustration, the group said it is "deeply concerned" and seeks "urgent clarification as to why some visa cancellations are occurring, leaving Australian family members devastated as their loved ones are being flown back to Egypt or denied departure altogether."

13:19 GMT —Egypt, Spain reject Israel's Rafah push, call for ceasefire

Egypt and Spain have rejected any Israeli military offensive in Rafah city and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi held talks in Cairo with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The two sides rejected military escalation in Gaza and warned against any Israeli military assault in Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge from Israel's ongoing offensive on the enclave.

They also rejected "all measures that could lead to liquidating the Palestinian cause by displacing Palestinians from their land," the statement said. Sisi and Albares also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for providing sufficient humanitarian aid to the territory, the statement added.

14:52 GMT — Australia 'cancels' visas to fleeing Palestinians, triggers outcry

The Australian government has been accused of cancelling visas to fleeing Palestinians from Gaza, who have been under Israeli attacks for five months.

According to Palestine-Australia Relief and Action (PARA), a community-based group that helps Palestinian migrants and refugees, there are "multiple instances" where family members have their visas "cancelled en route to Australia."

Expressing anger and frustration, the group said it is "deeply concerned" and seeks "urgent clarification as to why some visa cancellations are occurring, leaving Australian family members devastated as their loved ones are being flown back to Egypt or denied departure altogether."

13:24 GMT — Jordan condemns Israel's installation of iron barriers at Al Aqsa gates

Jordan denounced Israel's installation of iron barriers at three gates of Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

A statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry termed the Israeli move as "dangerous" and "unacceptable." "Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and does not have the right to impose any restrictions on the entry of worshipers into Al Aqsa Mosque," the ministry said.

It called on the international community "to shoulder its responsibility towards halting Israel's ongoing violations of international law."

12:50 GMT — Temporary Gaza port could be used to displace Palestinians, politician warns

A Palestinian politician voiced concerns about a planned pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza being used to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

"The proposed pier will be under Israeli control and may be used to perpetuate the reoccupation of Gaza," Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said in a statement.

He called the months-long construction of the pier by the US "an evasion of its legal and moral responsibility for the Gaza blockade."

11:59 GMT — Hamas calls on Palestinians to break Israeli 'siege' on Al Aqsa

Hamas has called on Palestinians to rally up on Friday to break an Israeli "siege" on the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"We urge our people to urgently participate in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque against the Israeli aggression," the Palestinian group said in a statement on Thursday. It called on Palestinian residents of Jerusalem "to commit to only performing prayers in the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque."

Israel has restricted access of Palestinian worshippers into the mosque amid growing tensions across the occupied West Bank due to Tel Aviv's ongoing offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack, which has killed more than 31,300 people since last October.

11:07 GMT — Sewage overflows add to plight of Palestinians in besieged Gaza

Sewage overflows in Jabalia in northern Gaza are adding to the suffering of Palestinian residents, already struggling under an Israeli blockade that has left them on the verge of starvation.

A massive spill of sewage is overflowing across the alleys of the town of Jabalia as wastewater treatment plants have stopped operations due to the Israeli bombardment.

"The situation is catastrophic in Jabalia," Mohsen Abu Faraj, 34, told Anadolu. "Drinking water is contaminated by sewage waste, causing an outbreak of diseases among us." "Children in Jabalia suffer from various diseases as a result of the overflowing of sewage in our area," Abu Faraj said.

10:51 GMT — Israeli occupation deliberately targets Palestinian food system, a 'tactical strategy': Activist

The Israeli occupation deliberately targets the Palestinian food system, which is a "tactical strategy," according to an activist.

An advocacy officer at the Palestinian Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), Yasmeen el Hasan recalled that the Israeli occupation targeted agricultural areas, fishing infrastructure, seaports and rural areas.

"These attacks have impacted the entire system of food production by attempting to disrupt Palestinians' ability to sustain themselves," she told Anadolu. Israel aims to create a "situation where the Palestinians that are not killed by Israeli bombs will die of starvation, or dehydration, or disease," she said.

10:37 GMT — EU foreign policy chief voices hope for ceasefire in Gaza soon

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope that a ceasefire can soon be reached between Israel and Hamas to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"There is a negotiation that is still ongoing, and we all hope that an agreement can be reached in the coming days," he told Spanish public radio RNE.

On his discussions on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Washington, Borrell said the US insists on the release of all Israeli hostages by Hamas for the ceasefire to be a lasting one.

10:36 GMT — Field and negotiations are two parallel lines: Haniyeh

The leader of Hamas said the field and negotiations are two parallel lines, and there is an opportunity to reach an agreement if Netanyahu's government "abandons its stubbornness."

"The field and negotiations are two parallel lines, with the movement in negotiations based on the greatness of resilience and the brilliance of resistance, striving with all strength to end the aggressive war against our people," said Ismail Haniyeh on Telegram.

About reaching an agreement with Israel, Haniyeh said "the opportunity is available to reach a multi-stage agreement if the occupying government abandons its stubbornness."

10:28 GMT — Netanyahu, Gallant at odds over humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant got into an argument over the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza earlier this week, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The report said that the issue was brought up during a closed-door meeting when Gallant said: "The problem lies not with bringing supplies, but with who distributes it. Someone has to take the lead, and it is not going to be Sweden. It must be the Palestinian Authority."

In response, Netanyahu is reported to have said: "I do not want to hear about the Palestinian Authority."

10:22 GMT — Israel arrests 20 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army detained 20 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The arrests took place in the towns of Hebron, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Jericho and occupied East Jerusalem, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 7,585 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

10:13 GMT — EU's Lenarcic: Pockets of famine already present in Gaza

There are already pockets of famine in Gaza and it could spread to the whole region, the EU's humanitarian aid and crisis management chief Janez Lenarcic said.

Speaking to journalists, he urged Israel to open more road routes to deliver aid to Gaza.

10:00 GMT — Israeli fire kills six Palestinians awaiting aid trucks in Gaza

Israeli fire killed six Palestinians and wounded dozens of others as crowds of residents awaited aid trucks in Gaza City, Gaza-based health ministry officials said.

Palestinians were rushing to get aid supplies at the Kuwait roundabout in northern Gaza City late on Wednesday evening when Israeli forces opened fire, residents and health officials said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

09:23 GMT — Israeli women block road in Tel Aviv demanding prisoner swap deal

Several Israeli women, including relatives of Israeli hostages, blocked the main Ayalon Road in Tel Aviv to demand a deal to release Israeli hostages from Gaza, an Israeli media outlet reported.

"During peak traffic congestion, the protesters stood carrying large pictures of the hostages and chanted, 'Deal now'," the Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The protesters affirmed that "they will not forget their brothers and sisters who are still detained in the tunnels," it added.

09:07 GMT — Houthis insist on 3 Gaza-related conditions to halt Red Sea attacks

Yemen's Houthi group said it will not stop its attacks in the Red Sea until Israel ends its war on Gaza, lifts the siege and allows the entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Palestinian enclave.

"We reaffirm that Yemen's position remains steadfast alongside Gaza until the cessation of the Israeli aggression, the lifting of the blockade, and the entry of aid to all parts of the strip," the group's spokesperson, Mohammed Abdul Salam, said on X.

"Yemen will not abandon this position and considers it a religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility," he added.

09:03 GMT —Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 31,341

The health ministry in Gaza said that at least 31,341 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of Israeli brutal war.

The latest toll includes at least 69 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 73,134 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began following an unprecedented attack by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 on Israeli towns near Gaza.

05:31 GMT — Netanyahu prolonging Gaza war to stay in power — Maliki

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza to stay in power, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki has said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with South African Ambassador Sean Benfeldt at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Ramallah, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“Netanyahu is not interested in a ceasefire. On the contrary, he wants to prolong the war for as long as possible to remain in power,” said Al Maliki.

04:45 GMT — Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported, US says

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Houthis fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, but it caused no damage to any vessels.

"The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Thursday.

"United States Central Command then successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," it said, adding "it was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region."

03:50 GMT — US military says destroyed 4 unmanned aerial systems in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

The US military said it had destroyed four unmanned aerial systems and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

US Central Command said on the social media site X that the strikes came after Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

03:20 GMT — Hezbollah vows to keep pressure on Israel until Gaza war ends

The leader of Lebanese group Hezbollah has vowed to keep pressure on Israeli troops along the border with Lebanon, saying Israel will eventually be pushed to stop its military invasion in Gaza.

In a televised speech, Hassan Nasrallah said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not achieved any of his war aims in Gaza.

"We are now in the sixth month and Israel is negotiating with Hamas,” Nasrallah said, later adding, "Hamas is negotiating not from a weak point, but is saying no and putting conditions."

03:00 GMT — Students protest in Paris against Israeli 'barbarity'

A group of students have staged a protest in the French capital in solidarity with Palestinians.

Gathering in Sorbonne Square, they chanted pro-Palestine slogans and spelled out "Free Palestine" with candles on the ground.

Statements by Gaza's poets, authors and artists were read during the rally.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Olivia d'Almeida, a student at Panthe on-Sorbonne University, said there is no reason to justify the "barbarity" happening in Gaza.

02:30 GMT — 'Crater labelled as Palestinian rocket launch site': Research group pokes holes in Israel's ICJ 'evidence'

Research group Forensic Architecture's investigation has revealed discrepancies in Israel's "evidence" presented at ICJ, raising questions about the accuracy of the information shown to the world's top court.

"We found eight instances where the Israeli legal team misrepresented the visual evidence they cited, through a combination of incorrect annotations and labelling, and misleading verbal descriptions," the group said in its report.

"Our study also reveals that the Israeli legal team presented single instances of alleged Palestinian military use of civilian infrastructure as blanket justifications for the systematic and widespread attacks on civilians, shelters, schools, and hospitals."

For our live updates from Wednesday, March 13, click here.