South Sudan President Salva Kiir has fired the country's finance minister without giving a reason, although the move comes amid worsening inflation and a sharp depreciation of the local currency against the dollar.

The dismissal of the minister, Bak Barnaba Chol, was announced in a decree read on state TV late on Friday.

As the country's economic crisis has deepened, some civil servants have also gone six months without being paid salaries.

Over the past two months, the local currency, the South Sudanese pound, has lost about half of its value against the dollar, fueling a surge in prices of food and other essential goods.

Weak economy

South Sudan’s economy struggles as the young nation is still slowly emerging from the ravages of the 2013–2018 civil war and predominately relies on crude oil sales for nearly all its revenues.

In July 2020, a central bank official announced that South Sudan had run out of foreign exchange reserves and could not stop the pound's depreciation.

Chol, 43, an ally of Kiir, was appointed as finance minister last August and had undertaken various reforms, including trying to clean the government employee register to get rid of so-called ghost staff and also to plug revenue leakages.

Kiir appointed Awow Daniel Chuong, a former minister for petroleum, to replace him.

