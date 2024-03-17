Sunday, March 17, 2024

15:10 GMT – Egypt warns against Israeli ground attack in Rafah

Egypt warned on Sunday against an Israeli ground attack on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

A foreign ministry statement said that an attack on Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge from the ongoing Israeli war, would have grave humanitarian consequences.

"It will harm Palestinian civilians who took refuge in Rafah as the last safe haven inside Gaza," the statement said.

8:45 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 31,645

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 31,645 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Hamas fighters.

The latest toll includes at least 92 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 73,676 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.

2330 GMT — Israeli delegation for Gaza ceasefire to visit Qatar on Monday

An Israeli delegation, which will participate in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, will visit Qatar as the Arab Gulf state is serving as an intermediary, sources said.

The Israeli War Cabinet will meet Sunday, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

The delegation headed by Mossad President David Barnea will not go to Qatar before Monday, as the meeting will be held late Sunday.

0144 GMT — UAE, Egypt make 9th Gaza aid airdrop

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt air forces carried out a ninth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza.

The joint operation was carried out using two aircraft carrying 33 tons of food and medical aid, the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Defense Ministry wrote on X.

The Egyptian Defense Ministry said the Egyptian Air Force "intensified their air aid delivery activities" from Al-Arish Airport to Gaza in coordination with the UAE Air Force.

2335 GMT — Situation in Gaza ‘catastrophic,’ says Doctors Without Borders nurse

Gaza is “catastrophic” according to a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) nurse working in the region.

“The current situation in Gaza is catastrophic and words can’t describe it,” MSF wrote on X, citing Loay Harb who is working in northern Gaza.

Harb said the group has no electricity, water, flour or internet connection, which has created instability for residents.

2300 GMT — Palestinians in northern Gaza only option to eat is to collect legumes, rice amid sand, gravel

Palestinians in Gaza have no other option but to gather legumes and rice from the sand and gravel to provide food for their children during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

That is because grains were scattered from a shipment dropped by a plane but it fell into the sea. The plane was distributing aid above the northern part of the enclave.

Anadolu observed a group of Palestinians on the beach in northern Gaza gathering rice, lentils and pasta from the sands and gravel. They separated them using a small sieve.

For our live updates from Saturday, March 16, click here.