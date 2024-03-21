Thursday, March 21, 2024

18:42 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a major military operation by Israel in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah would be "a mistake."

Blinken called the looming ground offensive "unnecessary," in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo.

"There is a better way to deal with the ongoing threat posed by Hamas," the top US diplomat said.

18:27 GMT — Israeli army caused death of 13 patients at Al Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit: Gaza authorities

The Israeli army has caused the death of 13 patients in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit by depriving them of medicine, oxygen and food, said the media office of the Gaza local authorities.

In a statement, the Government Media Office said: "The Israeli army premeditatedly killed 13 patients by denying them medicine, saline, electricity and oxygen since it occupied the hospital for the fourth consecutive day."

The statement said that there were 22 patients – including the 13 who were pronounced dead – in the Al Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit who require specialised medical care.

18:26 GMT — Eliminating all Palestinians is Israeli premier's 'obsession,' says French Goncourt laureate

Eliminating all Palestinians is the Israeli prime minister's "obsession," an award-winning French-Moroccan author said.

The top French prize Goncourt laureate Tahar Ben Jelloun, in an interview with Anadolu, described the developments in Gaza as "a tragedy."

"Netanyahu and his army plan to eliminate all the Palestinians," the writer stressed, adding, "This is his obsession; killing as many Palestinians as possible and not leaving any Palestinians on the planet."

18:11 GMT — US to suspend UNRWA funding until March 2025

A new spending bill will cut US funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) until March 2025, according to the text of the $1.2 trillion legislation released by congressional leaders.

The 1,012-page bill, which aims to keep the federal government funded through September, has continued restrictions on funding for UNRWA amid Tel Aviv's unproven allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack against Israel.

Meanwhile, the bill allocated $4 billion in military aid to Israel, including $80 million for the procurement of the Iron Dome defence system.

16:57 GMT — EU foreign policy chief urges Israel to ease Gaza blockade

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a resounding condemnation of the dire situation unfolding in Gaza, labelling it as a "failure of humanity."

Talking to the media at the doorsteps of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Borrell underscored the frustration caused by the closure of Gaza's airport and the proximity of Ashkelon port, which remains inaccessible.

"Stop preventing the food to come into Gaza and take care of the civilians, because not all of them are Hamas," he stressed.

16:46 GMT — Two-state solution needed to end tragedies in Gaza: China

China said it stands ready to continue working to end the fighting in Gaza and implement a two-state solution for "lasting" Mideast peace.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments at a news conference in Beijing while condemning civilian casualties and violations of international law in Gaza.

He said the international community "needs to act urgently, set the ceasefire as an overwhelming priority and humanitarian aid as a pressing moral responsibility, and hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible."

16:30 GMT — Israel's Mossad chief to meet mediators in Doha for Gaza talks

Israel's spy chief David Barnea will travel to Qatar on Friday to meet mediators trying to secure a Gaza ceasefire that would include a hostage release, according to a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Barnea will meet with his US counterpart CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, the statement said.

16:57 GMT — EU foreign policy chief urges Israel to ease Gaza blockade

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a resounding condemnation of the dire situation unfolding in Gaza, labelling it as a "failure of humanity."

Talking to the media at the doorsteps of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Borrell underscored the frustration caused by the closure of Gaza's airport and the proximity of Ashkelon port, which remains inaccessible.

"Stop preventing the food to come into Gaza and take care of the civilians, because not all of them are Hamas," he stressed.

16:46 GMT — Two-state solution needed to end tragedies in Gaza: China

China said it stands ready to continue working to end the fighting in Gaza and implement a two-state solution for "lasting" Mideast peace.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments at a news conference in Beijing while condemning civilian casualties and violations of international law in Gaza.

He said the international community "needs to act urgently, set the ceasefire as an overwhelming priority and humanitarian aid as a pressing moral responsibility, and hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible."

16:28 GMT — Portugal pledges $10.9M in aid to UNRWA

Portugal said it would give $10.89 million to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA as a one-off contribution intended to provide food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The amount was announced by acting Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva following a cabinet meeting.

A Foreign Ministry official described the amount as new additional aid that had not been in the state budget for 2024.

16:05 GMT — Israeli opposition leader calls for hostage swap deal with Hamas, even 'if it's bad'

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for reaching a hostage swap agreement with Hamas, even "if it's a bad deal."

"An immediate deal must be concluded, even if it is bad," Lapid told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN. The opposition leader argued that Israeli hostages die in Hamas' captivity with the passage of every day.

"This is not a deal on a car, it [hostage swap deal] must be reached as soon as possible," he said. "This deal will be bad, we have to realise that, but sometimes it's the right thing to do the most difficult and painful thing."

15:56 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attacked ships at least 50 times: US

The Houthis have attacked civilian and military ships sailing off Yemen's shores at least 50 times since their assaults began late last year, a senior US Defence Department official said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been striking merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months despite repeated US and British air strikes aimed at reducing their ability to carry out the attacks.

"In the Red Sea, the Houthis seek to affect this vital channel for global trade with at least 50 attacks against commercial shipping and naval vessels," Assistant Secretary of Defence Celeste Wallander told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

15:41 GMT — Amnesty wants EU Commission to launch review into Israel's adherence to international obligations

An international rights group said it wants the European Commission to initiate a review into Israel's adherence to its commitments under international law.

"Amnesty calls on EU leaders to ask the EU Commission to launch a review into Israel's compliance with its obligations under international law, as per the EU-Israel Association Agreement," Amnesty International's European Institutions Office said on X as the EU leaders met at the European Council to discuss the situation in Gaza.

It further asked the EU leaders to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and impose an arms embargo on all involved parties.

14:32 GMT — Only more land crossings into Gaza can prevent famine — WHO

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said only the expansion of land crossings into Gaza could help prevent famine in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

"Recent efforts to deliver food by air and sea are welcome, but only the expansion of land crossings will enable large scale deliveries to prevent famine," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

13:34 GMT — Israel launches air strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israel launched fresh air strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

The army said its fighter jets struck two military buildings in the border towns of Kafr Kila and Zahajra. It said the attacks came in response to a rocket fire from the Lebanese territory.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported an Israeli airstrike targeting a house and a coffee shop in Odaisseh town. There were no reports yet of casualties or damage. There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli statement.

13:15 GMT — Stick to principles, whether in Ukraine or Gaza — UN chief

The UN secretary-general has called on the international community to stick to principles without double standards, whether in Ukraine or Gaza.

Antonio Guterres deplored the "chaotic" situation in the world, "a situation of impunity, in which any country or armed group believes it can do whatever it wants because there is no accountability," he told reporters at the doorsteps of the EU Council meeting venue in Brussels.

He stressed the importance of adhering to "the United Nations Charter, international law, territorial integrity of countries, and international humanitarian law."

Guterres also expressed regret for a "number of civilian casualties in Gaza that is unprecedented" during his tenure as secretary-general, and recalled that "a basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians."

"We must stick to principles in Ukraine, as in Gaza without double standards, and at the same time we must push the world to move progressively into some orderly form of multipolarity with strong multilateral institutions," the UN chief emphasised.

13:06 GMT — Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 223rd time

Israeli forces have demolished the Palestinian Al Araqib Bedouin village in the southern Negev region for the 223rd time, according to a local activist.

The last demolition of the village's structures was in September 2023.

"The Israeli authorities demolished the village of al-Araqib today for the 223rd time," activist Aziz al Touri told Anadolu. He said four vehicles were confiscated by Israeli forces during the demolition, vowing that inhabitants would rebuild the village anew.

Homes in Al Araqib, inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are built of wood and plastic. The village was first destroyed in 2010 and rebuilt after every demolition since then.

Israeli authorities claim that the site where it is located falls under "state land."

13:05 GMT — Red Sea fighting traps two oil ships in Houthi waters

Two tankers, containing oil and toxic waste, are stuck in the Red Sea in the firing line between Western naval forces and Yemen's Houthis despite repeated efforts by the United Nations to empty and move the ships to avoid a spill.

The vessels, one of which has been stranded for years, are near the port of Ras Issa from where Iran-aligned Houthis launch missiles on ships passing through the Red Sea and where US missiles land as they target the Houthis.

The United Nations last year led efforts to remove a million barrels of oil from the decaying tanker, the FSO Safer, to a new tanker, MT Yemen, in an operation that cost $121 million.

12:59 GMT — 'Burning object' thrown at Israeli embassy in The Hague: police

Dutch police said they had arrested someone suspected of throwing a burning object at Israel's embassy in The Hague, which is under heavy security amid the war in Gaza.

"Around 10:50 am someone threw a burning object... towards the Israeli embassy," police said.

"We have arrested one suspect. No-one was injured. We are investigating and there is a large barrier around the embassy."

12:48 GMT — Israel poisoning soil by using banned munitions in Gaza: Palestinian official

Israel's use of internationally banned munitions in the attacks on Gaza not only increased casualties but also led to the loss of agricultural land productivity, according to a Palestinian official.

"Israel used many internationally banned munitions in Gaza, such as white phosphorus, harmful bombs, and missiles from the US," Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union Moayyad Bsharat told Anadolu.

He noted that these weapons could cause blindness, cancer, as well as amputation of hands and feet, and skin burns in the future.

12:27 GMT — Palestine sees Blinken’s regional tours ‘fruitless’ amid Israeli onslaught

Palestine termed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's regional tours as "fruitless" amid Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"Blinken repeats his calls for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners and hostages, protection of civilians and the entry of relief aid and warns against invading Rafah without protecting civilians," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we don't see significant tangible results from these shuttle tours or successes regarding the implementation of the US positions and demands," it added.

The ministry said Israel escalates its "aggression" against the Palestinians with each regional tour launched by the top US diplomat.

11:25 GMT — In Gaza, it is 'war on children,' says UNICEF

UNICEF spokesman James Elder called the events unfolding in Gaza a "war on children," saying the situation in Gaza is absolutely devastating for children.

Speaking to an Anadolu, Elder said he visited Gaza for the second time since the October 7, 2023 attacks, noting "a lot of desperation, a lot of exhaustion among people."

"UNICEF called this 'a war against children.' Normally, in all wars, children are the most vulnerable. Around 20% of casualties are children in wars, but in Gaza, it is close to 40%," he said.

"More than 10,000 children have been killed, and the numbers keep going up. We do not know how many are under the rubble. This is absolutely devastating for children. Many children are hungry, and a famine is imminent."

10:20 GMT — In Egypt, Blinken and Sisi discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi the negotiations to secure an immediate ceasefire for at least six weeks in the Israeli war on Gaza and the release of all hostages kidnapped by the Palestinian resistance group, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The top US diplomat is in Egypt after visiting Saudi Arabia a day earlier, as part of his latest Middle East tour.

He also discussed with Sisi the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.

10:05 GMT — UN satellite images confirm 35% of Gaza buildings destroyed

Satellite images analysed by the United Nations Satellite Centre show that 35 percent of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israel offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's assault, launched in response to attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023 has killed nearly 32,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza.

In its assessment, the United Nations Satellite Centre, UNOSAT, used high-resolution satellite images collected on February 29 and compared them with images taken before and after the start of the latest conflict.

It found that 35 percent of all buildings in Gaza — 88,868 structures — had been damaged or destroyed. Among these, it identified 31,198 structures as destroyed, 16,908 as severely damaged, and 40,762 as moderately damaged.

09:46 GMT — UN agencies, 36 countries mull aid to Gaza

Officials from 36 countries and UN agencies gathered in Greek Cypriot Administration in south Cyprus to discuss how to expedite aid to besieged Palestinians in Gaza via a sea route launched last week.

Thursday's gathering is being attended by Sigrid Kaag, the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, as well as Curtis Ried, chief of staff of the US National Security Council.

Under an agreement hammered out with Israel, cargoes can undergo security inspections on Greek-administered Cyprus island by a team including Israel, eliminating the need for screenings at its final offloading point to remove potential hold-ups in aid deliveries.

08:56 GMT — Palestinian death toll hits 31,988 as Israel continues to bomb Gaza

In the last 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 65 people were killed, with 92 sustaining injuries by Israel's relentless bombardment.

According to the statement, the number of Palestinians brutally killed by Israel has reached a staggering 31,988, while the count of those injured has soared to 74,188 since the beginning of Israel's military assault in Gaza on October 7th.

Israel's escalating attacks continue to ravage Palestinians and inflict immense suffering on civilians caught in the fire.

08:12 GMT — Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and efforts to increase aid to Palestinians.

Blinken began a tour of the Middle East on Wednesday.

08:04 GMT — Israeli raid in occupied West Bank kills four

The death toll rose to four in an Israeli operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

"Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams have just transported an 18-year-old young man who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Nur Shams camp," the group said on X, formerly Twitter, adding his death brought the toll to four.

07:06 GMT — Israel army bombs building in Gaza's Al Shifa Medical Complex

The Israeli army has bombed a building in the Al Shifa Medical Complex in the western part of Gaza City, Palestinian media has reported.

“The occupation army (Israel) bombed the specialised surgeries building in Al Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City,” in northern Gaza, Al Aqsa channel said in a brief statement on Telegram.

Earlier, Palestine TV reported that “the occupation forces threatened the displaced people inside Al Shifa Complex through loudspeakers and demanded their immediate evacuation from the complex.”

06:47 GMT — Israel claims of killing 140 Palestinian 'gunmen' in Gaza hospital

The Israeli military has said that it killed more than 140 Palestinian "gunmen" over the past day in fighting around Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.

The military said it was continuing with its "precise operational activity in the Shifa hospital."

"Since the start of the operation, over 140 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospital," it said.

05:00 GMT —US urges Israel to consider 'alternatives' to Rafah invasion

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin engaged in discussions with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant, focusing on negotiations concerning the release of hostages and the implementation of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, a Pentagon spokesman has said in a statement.

"Secretary Austin raised the need to consider alternatives to a major ground operation in Rafah while reiterating the shared goal of defeating Hamas," Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said.

During their dialogue, both officials deliberated on the pressing need to intensify efforts in safeguarding civilians and expeditiously augmenting the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza via land crossings, the readout added.

04:36 GMT — US submits UN resolution for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday evening during a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel's Gaza war.

04:24 GMT — 'Gaps are narrowing' to reach ceasefire deal: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is "very much possible" and the "gaps are narrowing" as talks in Qatar continue.

"It's getting closer. I think the gaps are narrowing, and I think an agreement is very much possible," Blinken said in an interview with the Saudi Al Hadath channel during his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"We worked very hard with Qatar, with Egypt and with Israel to put a strong proposal on the table. We did that. Hamas wouldn't accept it. They came back with other requests, other demands," he said. "

The negotiators are working on that right now. But I believe it's very much doable, and it's very much necessary."

04:20 GMT — Israel submits assurances to US on American weapon use in Gaza

Israel has submitted written assurances as required by the US State Department stating its use of American-supplied weapons are not being used to violate humanitarian laws in Gaza, a US official has said.

Israel had until a Sunday deadline to submit written assurances. The State Department will assess by early May whether Israel's assurances are credible and report to the US Congress.

President Joe Biden had last month issued a new US national security memorandum that reminds countries receiving US weapons to stick to international law.

03:44 GMT — Nearly 70 ex-US officials urge Biden to take hard line on Israel

Nearly 70 former US officials, diplomats and military officers have urged President Joe Biden to warn Israel of serious consequences if it denies civil rights and basic necessities to Palestinians and expands illegal Zionist settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

"The United States must be willing to take concrete action to oppose" such practices, the group said in an open letter to Biden, "including restrictions on provision of [US] assistance [to Israel] consistent with US law and policy."

Among the signatories were more than a dozen former ambassadors, as well as other retired State Department officials and former Pentagon, intelligence and White House officials, including Anthony Lake, a national security adviser to former president Bill Clinton.

03:22 GMT — '17 Israeli soldiers' killed in attacks by Hezbollah since Oct.7

At least 17 Israeli soldiers have been killed in attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah group since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in early October, an Israeli media outlet has said.

"17 Israeli soldiers were killed, the majority of them falling victim to anti-tank missiles and drones launched by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon, since the start of confrontations," said the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

Israeli authorities typically do not announce the deaths of soldiers in ongoing confrontations at the northern border of Israel.

03:02 GMT — Programme to bring besieged Palestinians to Canada a 'failure'

A programme to grant temporary visas for Palestinians with families in Canada has been a "failure," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said.

Canada opened the door for up to 1,000 Palestinians, but as of Monday, only 14 had been approved out of 984 applicants because the latter cannot leave Gaza to undergo a screening step in Egypt.

"This is a programme that we knew from the get-go could be a failure," Miller said. "Up to now, it is a failure, and it's something I think we need to recognise."

02:45 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters heckle Scholz at book fair

Pro-Palestine protesters have heckled and interrupted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he tried to give a speech at the opening of the Leipzig Book Fair.

Several loud cries could be heard as Scholz began his speech at Germany's second-largest book fair after Frankfurt.

The Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper said the protesters appeared to be pro-Palestinian activists and one person could be heard calling, "It's not a humanitarian disaster, it's a genocide".

02:14 GMT — Business leader says Israel needs Palestinian workers

Israeli managers are "generally in favour" of the return of Palestinian employees whose work permits were cancelled after Hamas' unprecedented attack, an Israeli business community leader has told the AFP news agency.

The president of the Israeli Federation of Bi-national Chambers of Commerce, Dan Catarivas, called for a discussion on this question which has serious consequences for Israel's economy, where entire sectors such as construction relied on Palestinian labour.

Some 120,000 Palestinians, the majority from the occupied West Bank, had permits before the war in Gaza to enter Israel to work — but those were cancelled.

For our live updates from Tuesday, March 19, click here.