Sunday, March 24, 2024

13:40 GMT – Israeli army storms Nasser, al-Amal hospitals in Khan Younis

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has reported that Israeli forces stormed the Nasser Medical Complex and al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza amid heavy gunfire.

"Israeli occupation vehicles are besieging both al-Amal Hospital and al-Naser Hospital amidst very intense shelling and heavy gunfire," the society said in a statement.

"Occupation vehicles are currently surrounding al-Amal Hospital and conducting extensive excavation work around the hospital," it added.

08:50 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 32,226

At least 84 more Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged enclave, the territory's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 84 martyrs and 106 injured during the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said, adding that the number of those injured has reached 74,518.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

03:30 GMT — Israeli air strike hits northeastern Lebanon — local official

An Israeli air strike deep in northeastern Lebanon early Sunday wounded at least three people, a local official said.

The air strike near the city of Baalbek, a stronghold of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, was the latest to hit the area in recent weeks.

The strike occurred a few minutes after midnight and wounded three people according to Baalbek’s mayor, Bachir Khodr, who posted the news on X. It was not immediately clear what was struck.

03:00 GMT — WHO transfers sick children to Rafah border

The World Health Organization (WHO) transferred two sick children from the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza to the Rafah border crossing in preparation for their transport to hospitals outside the enclave.

Fadi Al Zannat, 9, and Nour Jarboa, 6, who are suffering from cancer and malnutrition, were transported via an ambulance belonging to the UN health agency.

“The evacuation (of the two children) took place after two months of issuing an urgent appeal to all international and humanitarian institutions, child rights organizations, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization,” Hossam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, told Anadolu. “For over two months, we have been pleading to relocate these children to a better-equipped facility.”

02:40 GMT — Israeli officer succumbs to injuries after shooting near Ramallah: Army

An Israeli army officer succumbed to his injuries on Friday during an exchange of fire with a Palestinian fighter near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, the Israeli army announced.

At least one Israeli settler was seriously injured on Friday in a shooting near the Dolev settlement in the occupied West Bank after a Palestinian fighter opened fire on a small bus. Israeli forces then exchanged fire with the assailant, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

The Hamas movement mourned the perpetrator of the attack, stating that he was “Barkat Mansour from the village of Deir Ibzi, near Ramallah.”

