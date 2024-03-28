Somali forces killed at least 80 al-shabaab militants, including some leaders of the group, in military operations conducted with the support of international partners, the state news agency said.

The operations were conducted in Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Southwest State over the last two days.

It comes days after the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group attacked a military base in the Lower Shabelle region.

Its fighters battled their way to the facility using suicide car bombs. Seven Somalia soldiers, including the commander of the base, and 10 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the fighting.

The group has been fighting for nearly two decades, aiming to topple Somalia's central government.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced last December of his government's ambition to eradicate al-shabaab within one year.

