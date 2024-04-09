Tuesday, April 9, 2024

0235 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said Israel's proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions.

However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as "intransigent", and deliver its response to the mediators.

02:30 GMT — Hamas hails Nicaragua's case before ICJ on Germany aiding Israel's 'genocide'

Hamas has welcomed a case brought by Nicaragua before the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in the Netherlands, seeking to order Germany to cease providing support to Israel in its brutal war on Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas expressed appreciation for "the lawsuit filed by the Republic of Nicaragua against Germany at the International Court of Justice that requests cessation of the military support provided by the German government to the Zionist occupation."

The group urged the World Court to issue "firm decisions" that push towards halting the Israeli war on Gaza. The ICJ began hearings on Monday on Nicaragua's case, accusing Berlin of facilitating "genocide" in Gaza by providing political and military support to Israel.

02:25 GMT —Egypt, Jordan, France warn Israel against Rafah invasion

The leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan have warned Israel against a threatened invasion in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, urging an "immediate" ceasefire in its brutal war on the blockaded enclave.

"We warn against the dangerous consequences of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, where more than 1.5 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge," they said in a joint editorial published in several newspapers.

"Such an offensive will only bring more death and suffering, heighten the risks and consequences of mass forcible displacement of the people of Gaza and threaten regional escalation."

02:13 GMT — UK's Cameron heads to US for talks on Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Washington to talk with US counterpart Antony Blinken about Israel's war on besieged Gaza and Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Cameron will push for a "full, urgent, and transparent investigation" into Israel's air strike last week that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

The foreign secretary is expected to discuss arms exports during a joint press conference with Blinken at 15:30 GMT, but will not announce a change of policy, according to UK government sources.

02:00 GMT — Israel deploys C-Dome defence system for the first time

Israel has for the first time deployed its ship-mounted defence system, called the C-Dome, against a "suspicious" target that entered the country's airspace near the southern city of Eilat, the military said.

The C-Dome is a naval version of the Iron Dome air defence system used to shield against rocket and missile attacks.

On Monday evening, the Israeli military reported an alert in the area of Eilat, which was targeted in February by intercepted ballistic missile fire from Yemen's Houthis, "

01:43 GMT — 14 Palestinians have died in Israeli jails since Oct. 7: prisoners group

Fourteen Palestinians have died in Israeli jails since the start of Israel's war on the blockaded enclave on October 7, a Palestinian prisoners' affairs group said.

Walid Daqqa, a 62-year-old writer who was the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner after 38 years in Israeli prisons, died on Sunday due to cancer, according to Palestinian rights groups.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society [PPS] said that with the death of Daqqa, the number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli jails since October 7 "as a result of torture, abuse, starvation and medical neglect surged to 14."

01:15 GMT — Pro-Palestine rally held in front of German parliament

Pro-Palestine protesters have staged a rally in front of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, as the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in the Netherlands began hearing a case brought by Nicaragua accusing Berlin of facilitating "genocide" in Gaza by providing political and military support to Israel.

The crowd carried Palestinian flags and banners saying, "Genocide-Germany is participating again" and "Stop supplying weapons."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Jara Nassar, one of the participants, said: "We think Germany is guilty of aiding genocide," in reference to the case at the ICJ.

01:00 GMT — Hezbollah claims to have killed, wounded several Israeli soldiers

The Lebanese group Hezbollah has said several Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded in an attack on a gathering near a military post in northern Israel.

The group said in a statement that after precisely monitoring Israeli soldiers' movements, Hezbollah militants attacked the soldiers with artillery shells near the military Hanita post in northern Israel.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said its militants had shelled the Israeli army's sites at Ruwaisat al Alam and Zebdine in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

