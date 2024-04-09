SPORTS
Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City draw 3-3
Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 3-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Real Madrid and Manchester City will play the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium on April 17, 2024. / Photo: AFP
April 9, 2024

Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, with the first three goals coming in the opening 14 minutes before the rivals exchanged blows again in the second half.

Federico Valverde scored a 79th-minute equaliser for Madrid after City had rallied with Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scoring goals five minutes apart midway through the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Bernardo Silva had put City ahead two minutes into the match, but Madrid rallied with an own-goal by City defender Ruben Dias in the 12th minute and a score by forward Rodrygo in the 14th minute.

The second leg will be next Wednesday in Manchester.

Terror threat

It is the third consecutive encounter between the clubs in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Madrid eliminated City in the semifinals in 2022, while City got the better of Madrid at the same stage last year.

Both teams went on to win the title after eliminating their rivals.

The match at the Bernabeu went on as scheduled despite of a possible terror threat, with no security incidents being immediately reported.

SOURCE:AP
