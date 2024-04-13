WORLD
Several people stabbed to death at Sydney shopping centre
The attack in Australia happened as the centre was packed with afternoon shoppers on Saturday.
The mall has been locked down and police have urged people to avoid the area. / Photo: AFP
April 13, 2024

"Multiple people" were stabbed at a busy shopping centre in Sydney while police shot dead a suspected attacker, media reports said on Saturday.

Six people are dead including a suspect in the stabbing attack, police say.

The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

The mall has been locked down, people evacuated and police have urged people to avoid the area.

People in tears

Police say the stabbings were carried out by a lone attacker. He has been shot dead. The motive was not immediately clear.

Videos posted on social media showed many ambulances and police cars, as well as crowds of people, around the shopping centre.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.

Witness Roi Huberman told the ABC news channel he sheltered in a store and saw people leaving the mall in tears.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
