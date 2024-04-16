By Brian Okoth

Election campaigns have started in Chad ahead of May 6 polls, which will mark a return to civilian rule after three years of transitional period under military ruler Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

The 40-year-old Deby became Chad's transitional president in April 2021 after the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who was shot on the battlefield in northern Chad, where he had gone to visit soldiers fighting insurgents.

The elder Deby had ruled Chad for 30 years – from December 1990 until his death on April 20, 2021.

His son Mahamat Deby was installed as his father's successor. Mahamat is a four-star military general.

Civilian rule pledge

The younger Deby initially promised to return power to civilian authorities within 18 months, but in October 2022, delayed elections until 2024.

In December 2023, Chadians voted for a new constitution, which paved the way for Deby to run in the upcoming election.

As the nation was preparing for May polls, Yaya Dillo, a leading critic of Deby and the general's supposed main rival, was killed in a shootout with security forces in Chad's capital N'Djamena in February 2024.

And in March, two key opponents of Deby were barred by Chad's Constitutional Council from running for president in May over alleged irregularities in their applications. The two are Nassour Ibrahim Neguy and Rakhis Ahmat Saleh.

Ten candidates cleared to run

Ten candidates, including Deby and Prime Minister Succes Masra, are among those cleared to run.

Forty-year-old Masra was a fierce critic of Deby's administration. He fled into exile in 2022 after security officers fatally cracked down on demonstrators in N'Djamena that year.

In November 2023, he returned to Chad after a reconciliation agreement with the government – signed in the Democratic Republic of Congo – allowed him to freely participate in politics.

On January 1, 2024, Deby appointed Masra as the country's prime minister. Masra holds a PhD in Economics from a French university, and has served as a senior economist for the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Masra announces presidential bid

In early March, Masra announced his presidential bid, in what political observers said was a move by Deby to give the May elections a semblance of "competition."

It will be the first time in Chad's history that a president and a prime minister will be facing off at the ballot box.

Election campaigns officially started on April 14. Deby has pledged to prioritise Chad's security, while Masra has pledged economic prosperity for the nearly 18 million Chadians.

A surging refugee population due to Sudan war will also be a challenge for the incoming president.

Rounds of voting

Chad will hold the first round of presidential election on May 6. An absolute majority of 50% plus one vote is needed for a candidate to be declared the winner at this stage.

If there is no clear winner, a runoff for the top two candidates will be held on June 22. After the runoff, provisional results would be expected on or before July 7.

In Chad, the president is elected for a term of six years, renewable once.

