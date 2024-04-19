By Susan Mwongeli

Zimbabwe is marking its 44 years of independence on April 18. The country attained independence in 1980 following 90 years of brutal British colonialism.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the the independence anniversary was a ''special day'' and an opportunity to take a retrospective look at the country's journey.

''Let's reflect on our journey, honour our heroes, and celebrate the journey we are on to a stronger, more prosperous Zimbabwe for all,'' Mnangagwa said on Thursday.

Its post-colonial journey has also been marked by ups and downs particularly the economic and political spheres.

Following independence, Robert Mugabe, the then head of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANUPF ) became prime minister. He was one of the country's freedom fighters.

Land reforms

Seven years later, in 1987, Zimbabwe reviewed its constitution, enabling Robert Mugabe to become executive president.

In February 2000, Zimbabwe launched a land reform programme mainly due to dominance by White minority in the agricultural sector.

The government redistributed land owned by white farmers to thousands of less privileged Black Zimbabweans. The programme was praised locally but sparked outrage and sanctions by Western countries.

Unity government

In March 2002, President Robert Mugabe was re-elected. Five years later, he won election again, but the opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), rejected the results, sparking deadly post-election violence.

In 2009, a unity government was formed under an internationally brokered agreement. Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was then appointed prime minister while Mugabe remained the president.

The opposition later pulled out of the coalition government describing it as ‘unreliable’.

Mugabe era ends

The army forced Mugabe to resign in 2017 ending his 37-year rule. Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was then appointed as his successor.

Robert Mugabe died in Singapore two years later at the age of 95. Current President Mnangagwa first won presidential election for a five-year term in 2018, a year after he replaced Mugabe. He was re-elected in August 2023.

New currency

Zimbabwe is rich in mineral resources including gold, diamond and lithium as well as agricultural potentials.

But it has suffered economic challenges over the years including hyperinflation.

In April 2024, Zimbabwe rolled out a new gold backed currency called ZiG replacing the Zimdollar, which was introduced in 2019.

The government hopes the new currency will help in stabilising the economy.

