The United States will pull the majority of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to restore key agreements governing what role might be there for the American military and its counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Both African countries have been integral to the US military’s efforts to counter violent extremist organisations across the Sahel region, but Niger’s ruling junta ended an agreement last month that allows US troops to operate in the West African country.

In recent days, neighbouring Chad also has questioned whether an existing agreement covered the US troops operating there.

The US will relocate most of the approximately 100 forces it has deployed in Chad for now, Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said on Thursday at a press briefing.

'Orderly withdrawal'

“As talks continue with Chadian officials, US AFRICOM is currently planning to reposition some US military forces from Chad, some portions of which were already scheduled to depart. This is a temporary step as part of the ongoing review of our security cooperation, which will resume after Chad’s May 6th presidential election," Ryder said.

In Niger, the majority of the 1,000 US personnel assigned there also are expected to depart, Ryder said.

US and Nigerien officials were expected to meet ON Thursday in Niger's capital, Niamey, “to initiate discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of US forces," the State Department said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Follow-up meetings between senior Pentagon and Niger officials are expected next week “to coordinate the withdrawal process in a transparent manner and with mutual respect,” Ryder said.

Niger turns to Russia for security cooperation

Called status-of-forces agreements, these deals allow the US to conduct critical counterterrorism operations within both countries' borders and have supported military partner training. The reversals have prompted concern that US influence in Africa is losing ground to overtures from Russia and China.

Relations have frayed between Niger and Western countries since mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president in July. Niger’s junta has since told French forces to leave and turned instead to Russia for security.

Earlier this month, Russian military trainers arrived to reinforce the country’s air defenses and they brought Russian equipment, which they would train Nigeriens to use.

Central role

Niger plays a central role in the US military’s operations in Africa’s Sahel region, a vast region south of the Sahara Desert.

Washington is concerned about the spread of militant violence where local groups have pledged allegiance to al-Qaida and other insurgent groups.

Niger is home to a major US air base in the city of Agadez, about 920 kilometres (550 miles) from the capital, which is used for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations.

The US also has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger’s military since beginning operations there in 2013.

'Have to recalculate'

Officials from the State Department, US Africa Command and the Pentagon will work with Chad’s government to make the case for US forces to continue operations, Joint Chiefs Vice Chairman Adm. Christopher Grady said on Wednesday.

Grady told The Associated Press in an interview that if both countries ultimately decide the US cannot remain, the military will have to look for alternatives to run counterterrorism missions across the Sahel.

“If we are asked to leave, and after negotiations that’s the way it plays out, then we are going to have to recalculate and figure out a new way to do it,” Grady said.

The news of the departure of US forces in Chad was first reported by The New York Times.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.