The authorities in Seychelles are assessing a plan by developers to convert the palace of former United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan into a five-star luxury resort.

The palace, located in village of La Misere on the country's main island, was constructed in 2010 after Sheikh Khalifa bought the former United States' satellite tracking station land for $395,000 in 2005, the Seychelles news agency reports.

President Sheikh Khalifa died in May 2022 at the age of 73 after taking over as the UAE's second president in November 2004.

Wealthy monarchs

The al-Nahyan family is believed to be one of the richest monarchs in the world.

The palace in Seychelles will be converted into a 54-room luxury resort that would also include six villas, with construction expected to be completed in two year, the news agency adds.

Parts of the building will be demolished while others will be elevated. It will also have a swimming pool on the roof.

Environmental impact assessments included meetings with local residents.

Local opposition

Some residents were quoted as opposing the project citing water and noise pollution and potential vibration disturbances.

Seychelles' economy depends heavily on tourism. Its pristine waters and white, sandy beaches are a bid draw to visitors.

