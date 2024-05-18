Türkiye has marked the 80th anniversary of the exile of Crimean Tatar Turks by the Soviet Union and the 160th anniversary of the "Circassian Exile."

"80 years ago, today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly uprooted from their motherland and exiled to the labour camps in various countries.

A large number of them, mostly elderly, children, and women lost their lives because of the inhumane conditions they were exposed to," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The illegal annexation of Crimea has opened door for new sufferings,” the statement said, and emphasised the need to address the ongoing challenges faced by the Crimean Tatars.

The statement also went on to say that "Circassian Exile is another tragedy Türkiye recalls with 'sorrow'.”

“On May 21, 160 years ago, the people of the Caucasus were forced to leave their homeland under dire conditions, resulting in the loss of many lives," it said, adding: "We share the pain of the Crimean Tatars and the peoples of the Caucasus and respectfully honour their memory," it added.