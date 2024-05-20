Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante says Arsenal lost the Premier League title because they played the clash against Man City with the ''wrong mentality.''

Speaking to Optus Sport, Rodri said: "To be honest, I think it's in here [points at his brain]. It's the mentality. [There are] great players all over the league, all over the clubs.

"Arsenal also deserve [to win], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [points to his head again].

"When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: 'Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want a draw.' And that mentality, I don't think we would do it the same way.

"And we caught them. In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, or eight games even though it's so tough. So I think [the title win] comes down to mentality."

Fourth EPL title

Manchester City have won their fourth consecutive English Premier League (EPL) title, becoming the first EPL side to win four titles in a row.

Pep Guardiola's men beat West Ham United 3-1 in their final match of the season at the Etihad Stadium to clinch the trophy, which was being hotly pursued by second-placed Arsenal.

City have now completed the 2023/24 season on 91 points, two ahead of Arsenal, and are still in contention for the FA Cup trophy in a final against their crosstown rivals Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

