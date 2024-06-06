South Africa's Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has handed over to parliament a list of designated members of the National Assembly, setting the state for the formation of a new government.

The list consists of winners of last week's elections in constituencies.

The new parliament is to meet in less than two weeks and one of its first tasks will be to elect a president to form a new government.

Justice Zondo on Thursday handed over the list to Secretary to Parliament Xolile George. He said the judiciary was ready to play its role in the formation of the new administration.

ANC coalition talks

"There are some who may not agree with the elections outcomes; the courts are ready to deal with those matters," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling ANC party, which lost its parliamentary majority in the election, has held initial talks with at least five political parties over a coalition or other agreement to form a government.

No decision has been made and talks are ongoing.

"At this point in time the conversation is looking at the government of national unity because this is what the people of South Africa said to us," its spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told a press conference in Johannesburg.

Parliament seats

The ANC will have 159 seats out of 400 in the new National Assembly, while the main opposition Democratic Alliance will have 87.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK party), led by former president Jacob Zuma, will have 58 seats, the Economic Freedom Fighters 39, the socially conservative Inkatha Freedom Party 17 and the far-right Patriotic Alliance (PA) nine.

More than 50 parties contested the election with at least eight of them receiving significant shares of support.

