Why Kenya wants to eliminate a million house crows by end of year
The birds are not indigenous to East Africa but their population has exploded in the coastal towns Mombasa, Malindi, Watamu and Kilifi.
Crows have become the predominant bird species on Kenya's coast. / Photo: Reuters
June 8, 2024

Kenya's wildlife authority says it aims to eradicate one million house crows from the country's coast before the end of 2024.

It said the crows were invasive and had affected local bird populations by driving them from their natural habitats.

"These birds also pose a major inconvenience to the hotel industry along the coast, disrupting tourists as they enjoy their meals," it said in a statement on Saturday.

The birds are not indigenous to East Africa but their population has exploded in the coastal towns Mombasa, Malindi, Watamu and Kilifi largely due to poor waste management.

Source of food

Garbage mounds are a significant source of food for the birds where they scavenge for rubbish and leftovers.

The house crows eradication program is of high public interest, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said.

It said the government was committed to addressing the problem.

The program was announced at a meeting that brought together stakeholders including representatives from the hotel industry and veterinarians specializing in house crow control.

KWS defended the campaign as falling within legal measures to control a problem animal, a pest or an alien invasive species.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
