Northern Nigeria's largest city Kano has sparked outrage after police banned its famed Durbar festival because of a dispute between two traditional royals.

Late on Thursday, police in Kano announced the suspension of the colourful annual horse procession by the traditional emir and his courtiers to mark the Muslim Eid celebrations of sacrifice.

Kano has been on edge since the squabble erupted between the two rival emirs, who both claim the right to the traditional throne in the city.

The incumbent was sacked by the state assembly and his predecessor was reappointed by the state governor, sparking a legal battle between the two emirs.

Caught off-guard

The ban caught Kano residents off-guard, just days before Eid in a city that is the de- facto capital of Nigeria's predominantly Muslim north.

"This is outrageous, how do we celebrate the Eid without the Durbar," resident Anas Ahmad said.

"Without the Durbar, the Eid will be like tea without sugar because Durbar is what makes the Eid glamorous and exciting," the 32-year-old butcher said.

Emirs and other traditional rulers have no constitutional power in Nigeria but they wield huge religious and social influence.

Hard times

Nigerians already face hard times after government reforms a year ago that have seen petrol and food prices soar and the naira currency plummet against the dollar.

Preparing for Eid, many Kano residents were already upset that they were unable to buy a ram for their religious sacrifice as they struggle with high costs of food.

"People cannot buy a ram for the feast because they have no money and now the Durbar that entertains them has been cancelled, how do we then celebrate the Eid?" said 48-year-old resident Usman Ahmad.

"This is sad and unfortunate. I can't imagine Eid without meat and Durbar."

Security concerns

Police said in a statement that all Durbar activities had been banned, citing security concerns.

It was only the second time in a decade that the traditional horse carnival has been suspended.

In 2015, the Durbar was cancelled over security fears after Boko Haram militants attacked the central mosque outside the emir's palace in November 2014, killing around 200 worshippers.

The Durbar attracts people from all over Nigeria as well as Western tourists.

Colourful procession

They gather outside the palace a day after Eid for a colourful procession of horses.

Royals and courtiers display equestrian skills as part of their homage to the emir, who acknowledges their greetings seated on horseback.

For the three days, the emir tours the city on horseback in a huge procession, with residents lining the streets.