Monday, June 17, 2024

0645 GMT — Israeli airstrikes targeting al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza killed six Palestinians and injured scores, according to WAFA news agency.

They said that Israeli warplanes targeted a house of al-Khatib family in the refugee camp, killing four people, including an infant, and injuring others.

Another air strike targeted a house of an-Najjar family in the refugee camp, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring others.

More updates

0519 GMT — The war in Gaza is wiping out entire Palestinian families, one branch at a time. This is how

Israel’s air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed hundreds of family members from the same bloodline, an unprecedented toll on the small community mostly made up of refugees and their descendants.

An Associated Press investigation analysed 10 strikes across Gaza between October and December that killed over 500 people. Nearly every Palestinian family has suffered grievous, multiple losses. But many have been decimated, particularly in the first months of the war.

AP geolocated and analysed the strikes; consulted with weapons investigators; open data-analysts and legal experts; and drew on data by Airwars, a London-based conflict monitor.

2300 GMT — Hezbollah 'escalating' its attacks against Israel — Israeli army

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has been "escalating" its attacks against Israel’s northern front, "jeopardising the future of Lebanon", the Israeli army said.

“Hezbollah has launched more than 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosive UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) since the events of October 7,” army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a press conference broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12.

“Hezbollah’s increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation, one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region,” he said.

0145 GMT — Israel's army says it will pause daytime fighting along a route in southern Gaza to help flow of aid

Israel's military announced that it would pause fighting during daytime hours along a route in southern Gaza to free up a backlog of humanitarian aid deliveries for desperate Palestinians enduring a humanitarian crisis.

The “tactical pause," which applies to about 12 kilometres of road in the Rafah area, falls far short of a complete ceasefire in the territory that has been sought by the international community, including Israel's top ally, the United States.

The army said that the daily pause would begin at 8 a.m . (0500 GMT) and last until 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and continue until further notice. It's aimed at allowing aid trucks to reach the nearby Israel-controlled Karem Abu Salem crossing, the main entry point, and travel safely to the Salah a-Din highway, a main north-south road, the military said. The crossing has had a bottleneck since Israeli ground troops moved into Rafah in early May.

0010 GMT — New Zealand to provide another $5M to World Food Program, UNICEF for Gaza

New Zealand will provide an additional $5 million to the World Food Program and UNICEF for humanitarian support in Gaza, the country’s foreign minister said early Monday.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic," Winston Peters wrote on X.

“New Zealand will provide a further $5m to the World Food Programme & UNICEF for emergency food, sanitation and health assistance. This brings NZ’s total humanitarian support for those impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict to $22m," he added.

2200 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted 2 ships, US destroyer

Yemen’s Houthi group said Sunday that it targeted a US destroyer and two civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea with ballistic and naval missiles as well as drones.

"In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the American and British aggression against our country, the (group’s) missile and naval forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea,” spokespers on Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

He said the first operation “targeted a US destroyer with several ballistic missiles.”

The second operation "targeted the ship Captain Paris with a number of suitable naval missiles due to the owner's violation of the group's decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine,” said Saree.

According to Saree, "a third military operation targeted the ship Happy Condor in the Arabian Sea with several drones after the owner violated the decision to ban access to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

There has been no comment from the US regarding the Houthi statement.

For our live updates from Sunday, June 16, 2024, click here.