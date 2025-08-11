Journalists worldwide mourn Israel’s ‘deliberate’ killings of their colleagues in a targeted strike near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, demanding justice.
The UN has also condemned the strike, calling for the protection of press freedom and access for international media into Gaza.
Amnesty International in a statement said it mourns the loss of Anas Al-Sharif, Anas Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa, who were deliberately targeted by Israeli forces.
This is not the first instance where the Israeli forces has targeted and killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, accusing them of having ties to Hamas.
In August last year, Ismael Al-Ghoul was struck by an air strike while sitting in his car—disturbing footage circulated online showed his decapitated body.
Cameraman Rami al-Rifi and a boy riding a bicycle were also killed in the attack.
The Israeli forces claimed Al-Ghoul participated in Hamas’ attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, a charge that Al Jazeera vehemently denies.
Israel has killed 237 journalists since it began its genocidal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.
For those journalists still in Gaza, conditions remain desperate, facing not only airstrikes but also the looming threat of starvation.
Death toll of Gaza reporters killed by Israeli forces rises to 238
Reporters Without Borders condemned the "acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al Sharif in Gaza, who the armed forces admitted they had targeted.
The press freedom campaign group told AFP it "strongly and angrily condemns the acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of al-Sharif and other journalists after the state labelled him a "terrorist" affiliated with Hamas and called on the international community to intervene.
Another Palestinian journalist on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained in an Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza City, taking the death toll of journalists to 238, local authorities said.
According to Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, Mohammed Al Khalidi, a Palestinian journalist working for the Sahat news outlet, died of his injuries sustained in last night’s Israeli strike.
The death of Khalidi brought the number of journalists killed in Gaza City on Sunday to six and the overall death toll of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip to 238, the media office said in a statement.