Journalists worldwide mourn Israel’s ‘deliberate’ killings of their colleagues in a targeted strike near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, demanding justice.

The UN has also condemned the strike, calling for the protection of press freedom and access for international media into Gaza.

Amnesty International in a statement said it mourns the loss of Anas Al-Sharif, Anas Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa, who were deliberately targeted by Israeli forces.

This is not the first instance where the Israeli forces has targeted and killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, accusing them of having ties to Hamas.

In August last year, Ismael Al-Ghoul was struck by an air strike while sitting in his car—disturbing footage circulated online showed his decapitated body.

Cameraman Rami al-Rifi and a boy riding a bicycle were also killed in the attack.

The Israeli forces claimed Al-Ghoul participated in Hamas’ attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, a charge that Al Jazeera vehemently denies.

Israel has killed 237 journalists since it began its genocidal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.