The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition was held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

48 African nations were drawn into 12 groups of 4, with AFCON legends Emerse Faé and Marouane Chamakh making the draws.

The tournament takes place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

Winners and runners-up qualify from each group except that containing Morocco, who will only take part to gain competitive match practice.

Morocco qualifies automatically as hosts, so only the best placed of the other three teams in their section will secure a place.

