Ghana’s Chef Smith has apologised for faking a Guinness World Record (GWR) after the records organisation exposed him as a fake.

Chef Smith falsely claimed in a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, July 2nd, "I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder.”

But GWR denied ever endorsing Smith as a cook-a-thon record holder, calling his certificate fake and clarifying that the record belongs to Irish cook Alan Fisher.

His false announcement and the exposure by GWR triggered a vicious backlash from fans who had initially congratulated him on social media.

Tearful apology

In a viral video posted online, Chef Smith is seen on his knees and in tears while tendering an apology.

According to him, he embarked on his bogus cook-a-toon in a desperate attempt to make quick money.

“I apologise to the world that I'm so sorry… because of the little I will eat, I have found myself in this situation. I am sorry, and I am begging the entire nation to forgive me," Chef Smith said in tears.

His assistant at the ‘cook-a-ton’ Leticia Martekie Sankah, has also publiclyapologised,e saying she was unaware of Smith’s “fraudulent intentions” and had wanted to “support a friend”.

GWR on Wednesday last week deactivated the cooking marathon category on its website, with a message now reading, “This record is currently inactive and no applications are being accepted for it.”

