US President Donald Trump threatened Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday with "very severe consequences" if he does not agree to end the war in Ukraine during their upcoming summit in Alaska.

Asked if Russia would face repercussions if Putin does not agree to end the conflict, Trump told reporters, "Yes, they will."

"They will face very serious consequences," he said during remarks at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The remarks came just hours after Trump took part in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, which the US president said was "very good."

Pursuit for trilateral summit

"I would rate it a 10, you know, very, very friendly," he said.

The comments come as the president prepares to sit down with Putin for the first time in his second term.